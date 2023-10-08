Cowboys-49ers betting promos: Score with DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars, BetMGM

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best offers available for Sunday Night Football can be found right here. Bettors who take advantage of these Cowboys-49ers betting promos will have access to a slew of bonuses for tonight’s highly-anticipated matchup.

New players can activate these Cowboys-49ers betting promos to unlock the top offers from DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars, and BetMGM. Choose between no-brainer bonuses, deposit matches, safety net bets, and other options.

Cowboys-49ers Betting Promos: Score Top Bonuses for Sunday Night Football

The Cowboys and 49ers are an old-school NFL rivalry. These two teams have a rich history and we are ready to add another chapter to the story. Although Dallas has looked dominant at times this season, the 49ers are undefeated. It’s no surprise to see San Francisco as a slight favorite at home. Here’s a look at the current odds on Sunday Night Football at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Game Spread Moneyline Total Points Dallas Cowboys +3.5 (-108) +160 Over 45 (-112) San Francisco 49ers -3.5 (-112) -192 Under 45 (-108)

These Cowboys-49ers betting promos are a great way to start off at the five best sportsbooks in the country. Start reaping the rewards by claiming these top offers.

DraftKings Sportsbook: How to Claim $1,250 in Bonuses

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most trusted sportsbooks in the country and it’s easy to see why. Bettors who sign up with the latest promo will have the chance to lock up three kinds of bonuses. New users will receive a $50 welcome bonus right off the bat. Additionally, bettors will get a 20% match on any first deposit for up to $1,000 in bonuses. After making that cash deposit, bet $5 on the NFL to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. Between all three aspects of this promo, that’s $1,250 in total bonuses.

Click here and begin the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook to claim up to $1,250 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook App: Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed

FanDuel Sportsbook will provide football fans with a foolproof way to win on Sunday Night Football. Sign up with this offer, download the app, and make a cash deposit of $10 or more. From there, bet $5 on the Cowboys or 49ers in the app. No matter what happens in this game, bettors will win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. This is a foolproof way to hit the ground running this weekend.

New players can bet $5 in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to win $200 in bonuses. Click here to sign up now.

Bet365 Sportsbook: $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bet

One of favorite Cowboys-49ers betting promos, the Bet365 Sportsbook offer might not be the most well-known in the country, but bettors should take notice. New users in applicable states (NJ, OH, CO, VA, and IA) have a choice for Cowboys-49ers tonight. Sign up and bet $5 on the game to win $150 in guaranteed bonuses. On the other hand, bettors can choose a $1,000 safety net bet for the game. As for new users in Kentucky, there is another offer on the table. Bet $1 on the game to win $365 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Activate this bet365 Sportsbook promo by clicking here and choose between a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet. Meanwhile, new users in Kentucky can use this link to win $365 in guaranteed bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1K NFL Bet or $250 Kentucky Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook is home to one of the largest offers on the market for bettors this weekend. Sign up and start with a $1,000 first bet on Cowboys-49ers or any other NFL game this weekend. Players who miss on that first bet will receive a full refund in bonuses for up to $1,000. In effect, this promo provides bettors with a second chance to win. New users in Kentucky can sign up for a different offer. Bet $50 on the Cowboys or 49ers to win $250 in bet credits.

Click this link and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to qualify for a $1,000 first bet in most states. Kentucky bettors can use promo code AMNY2GET and click here to win a $250 bonus.

Score $1,500 Cowboys-49ers Bet With BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook is rolling out a $1,500 offer for new players tonight. Bet up to $1,500 in cash on this game. That initial wager will be completely covered by this promo. In other words, anyone who loses on their initial cash wager will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses. It’s important to note that this offer is applicable to Cowboys-49ers on Sunday Night Football or any other game this weekend.

Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and start off with a $1,500 first bet for NFL Week 5.

