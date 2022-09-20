Will Cuylle and Bobby Trivigno see ways to improve after 2 rookie scrimmages with Flyers

The New York Rangers and their young prospects like Will Cuylle and Bobby Trivigno were disappointed in the team’s outcome in the two scrimmages with the Philadelphia Flyers over the weekend.

That doesn’t mean there weren’t some positive things to take away from the contest.

After losing both games by a score of 2-1, and 5-1 over the weekend, some players looked better than others. Rangers forward prospect, Bobby Trivigno was one of the standouts in the two contests, scoring the lone goal for the team in the second scrimmage.

“It was a good experience. We lost both games but we gave good effort and compete. It was nice to get to know some of the rookies and create more bonds going into the main camp.” Trivigno said.

Trivigno is an undrafted rookie out of the University of Massachusetts and has been a staple of being an undersized player with a big heart. The AHL star has grown a very faithful following as a lifetime Ranger fan.

While Trivigno hasn’t always been considered a top prospect, one of the top prospects the Rangers currently hold wasn’t super thrilled with his performance over the weekend.

“It wasn’t the result we were hoping for. The first game we came out flat and got outplayed.” Will Cuylle said. “I would just say my overall performance was pretty average. I wouldn’t say I was terrible, but I wouldn’t say I was great either. Every game I’m trying to make an impact so just trying to have a short memory and hopefully have a better performance later on.”

As a power forward, Cuylle has shown the ability to make an impact on a game not just through the stat sheet. His aggressive forecheck and physical nature made him a commodity for team Canada in the World Juniors.

With the New York Rangers set to kick off training camp in just a couple of days, Cuylle is looking to make as large an impact as possible.

“I think I had a good week of practice. In the games, I didn’t stand too much but in practice, I felt I was performing well.” Cuylle added.

Part of the growth in prospects in playing with the major league club and working with the major league coaches. Both Will Cuylle and Bobby Trivigno have shown major improvements in their game over the last few months, and they recognize the coaching staff plays a part in that.

“I think the dialogue between me and the development team is not always making an impact on the scoresheet. For me, it’s playing physical and taking care of the puck.” Cuylle said. “You don’t have to be on the scoresheet every night to make an impact and I think that applies to me being a bigger guy and playing with more physicality.”

With training camp with the Rangers major league club drawing closer, the opportunities presented to both Trvigno and Cuylle are there for the taking.

Both players will need to show they belong very quickly.

