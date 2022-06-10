Brooklyn Cyclones to hold “The Nine Night”: Former Black Baseball Players to be honored

The Brooklyn Cyclones are holding a tribute to celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport for Friday’s game against the Aberdeen Ironbirds.

The promotion titled across the minor leagues titled “The Nine” was named commemorate the number Jackie Robinson wore during his time in the Minor Leagues.

On the team’s website, the club is looking to use tonight as a stepping stone to “honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport.”

For minor league baseball, The Nine is also a chance for creating new opportunities for youth participation among young Black boys and girls, particularly in communities where youth baseball and softball programming is either nonexistent or difficult to access.

As part of the tribute, the Cyclones are giving the first 2,000 fans in attendance a Robinson Cano bobblehead.

This is not the only tribute that Brooklyn will be holding throughout the season. The team announced that they will also hold a fundraiser during their game on June 26th for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The Cyclones are currently 22-30 and in fourth place in the South Atlantic League.

