D-League Knicks’ Jordon Crawford, at 5-6, 150 pounds, key for team

This past year, Jordon Crawford has gone from being a face in the crowd at Westchester Knicks training camp to one of the faces of the franchise.

“It feels good, but nothing’s going to change,” said Crawford. “Still going to put the work in and do what I have to do to make sure we win this year.”

At 5-6, 150 pounds, Crawford has proved himself in the NBA D-League. Helping Westchester make the playoffs last season, he started six of his 47 games, averaging 8.5 points and 2.3 assists in just under 20 minutes nightly.

The Cincinnati native played for former Knicks forward Louis Orr at Bowling Green, then was a pro in Canada and a scoring champ in Cyprus, averaging over 26 points. Crawford, 26, appeared in Westchester’s offseason ticket ads, recognition of his status.

What a difference a year makes for J-Craw.

“My confidence is a lot higher,” Crawford said. “And I think that’s the biggest thing playing at this level, is your confidence.”

Several of last year’s Westchester veterans are playing overseas, opening a door of opportunity for players like Crawford.

“I feel like I’ve still got things to prove,” said Crawford. “I know what I can do, and I don’t think I showed all that I can do. I think this is another year that I can grow, as a person, as a player and as a leader.”

A new season brings Crawford’s latest, braided hairstyle.

“I did a lot of things last year, so I’ll see if I can do something different this year,” Crawford said.

National buzz resulted last season when Crawford’s good friend, boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, sat courtside for a Westchester game. Could Money Mayweather return to White Plains?

“It’s a possibility,” Crawford said, smiling. “He just pops up on you. So we’ve got to see about that.”

Westchester County Center fans have taken to Crawford.

“You’ve got kids growing up that might get a little down because they’re smaller in stature,” Crawford said. “But hopefully I can give them the [attitude], ‘OK, if he can do it I can do it.’ ”

Westchester, which lost 121-108 to the Delaware 87ers in the season opener Saturday, returns to action on the road Wednesday against the Greensboro Swarm before this Saturday’s home opener against the Swarm.