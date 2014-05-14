D-League’s Westchester Knicks christened by N.Y. Knicks

The Knicks announced the name of their new NBA Developmental League team yesterday — the Westchester Knicks.”We are proud to …

“We are proud to be the home of the Westchester Knicks,” said Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino.

The team will debut in the 2014-15 season and play their home games at the County Center in White Plains.

“We are excited for the Westchester Knicks to bring NBA-caliber basketball and affordable, family-friendly entertainment to Westchester County Center this fall,” said president of MSG Sports Dave Howard.

The team’s logo is an homage to the Knicks’ original logo that was used between the 1946-47 and 1963-64 seasons.