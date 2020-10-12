Dak Prescott surgery successful for compound ankle fracture, dislocation

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott successfully underwent surgery after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, the team announced on Monday.

The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a compound ankle fracture and dislocation in the third quarter of Dallas’ comeback win. After being placed in an air cast while on the field, he was carted to the locker room to a standing ovation from fans inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as footage of the injury stunned fans watching at home.

Prescott, the team’s starting quarterback, was running the ball on the first down when he was tackled by defensive back Logan Ryan and his ankle buckled, bending severely under him.

Team owner Jerry Jones called Prescott “an inspiration to everyone he touches” in a statement on the Cowboys website on Monday.

“He has all of our love and support,” said Jones. “And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team.”

Andy Dalton stepped in for Prescott following the injury and will continue to hold the role as starter while the Cowboys’ No. 1 man recovers.