Darren McFadden joins Dallas Cowboys to replace DeMarco Murray

One day after losing running back DeMarco Murray, the Dallas Cowboys found his replacement: Darren McFadden. Ian Greengross, McFadden’s agent, …

One day after losing running back DeMarco Murray, the Dallas Cowboys found his replacement: Darren McFadden.

Ian Greengross, McFadden’s agent, tweeted that his client agreed to terms to join Dallas.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $5.9 million for two years.

McFadden has underwhelmed since being drafted by the Oakland Raiders seven years ago. McFadden played at Arkansas, the alma mater of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

In his seven NFL seasons, McFadden has rushed for more than 1,000 yards once (1,157 in 2010). He has 4,247 career rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. He also has 211 receptions for 1,769 yards and five touchdowns.

The running back replacement chart in the NFC East goes as follow so far:

— Eagles trade LeSean McCoy to the Bills.

— Eagles replace McCoy with DeMarco Murray from the Cowboys.

— Cowboys replace Murray with Darren McFadden of the Raiders.