Daryl Homer, Bronx native, earns Olympic fencing silver medal in Rio

Daryl Homer will be bringing some silver back from Rio to the Bronx.

The 26-year-old borough native and two-time Olympic fencer made an impressive run to the men’s individual sabre final Wednesday before falling to Hungary’s Áron Szilágyi, who won his second Olympic gold after winning it all in London four years ago.

Homer, who entered as the No. 10 seed, is the first American man to medal in the event since Peter Westbrook took home bronze in the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

After reaching the quarterfinals for the second consecutive Olympics, Homer defeated Germany’s Matyas Szabo, 15-12, and Iran’s Mojtaba Abedini, 15-14, before falling to Szilágyi, 15-8.

Kim Junghwan of South Korea earned the bronze medal.