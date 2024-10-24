Davante Adams immediately stepping into leadership role hoping to spark Jets

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Davante Adams wants to win. That idea is not revolutionary or groundbreaking within athletes, but he is not going to sit idly by on his new team and watch them sink further into mediocrity.

The New York Jets have lost four straight games; most recently a flat 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that was Adams’ team debut after being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders.

All it took was four quarters to raise major red flags for the veteran receiver, and he made no qualms making an impassioned speech after the game in the Jets’ locker room.

“There was a lack of energy and urgency out there, and it was apparent,” Adams said (h/t ESPN). “I played on teams that have that winning culture, and just basically I just took a moment to let them know I had reservations about speaking up too early and being too vocal too early. But I felt like in my mind, I said, ‘F that, because we don’t have time. I have to do whatever I have to do to help the team move forward… “To come out flat like that and essentially give away a game, that’s unacceptable. So I’m just trying to bring a different type of swag and culture in here.”