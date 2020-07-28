David Peterson to start for Mets Tuesday vs. Red Sox

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Just seven hours before first pitch of Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox, the New York Mets finally announced their starting pitcher.

The organization’s No. 10 prospect, David Peterson, will get the ball at Fenway Park as the Mets search for a Boston sweep following Monday night’s 7-4 victory.

There had been uncertainty throughout the week on who will assume the Mets’ No. 5 starting role after the recent upheaval within the rotation.

With Marcus Stroman joining Noah Syndergaard on the injury list just days before the start of the 2020 season, New York was left with only four proven starters — Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, Rick Porcello, and Michael Wacha.

It was originally believed that Corey Oswalt would be a spot starter upon his initial naming to the Opening Day roster, but Porcello’s horrendous debut with the Mets on Sunday night in a 14-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves forced first-year manager Luis Rojas to use Oswalt as a long reliever.

He was shelled during his relief effort, allowing five runs in four innings of work. The Mets subsequently sent him to their alternate camp sight in Brooklyn shortly after Sunday’s debacle.

Peterson immediately became the favorite to start on Tuesday despite Rojas waiting to confirm the decision.

Taken out of Oregon in the first round in 2017, Peterson went 3-6 with a 4.19 ERA with double-A Binghamton in 2019.

He made a strong impression during summer camp, though, as Rojas noted on Monday when speaking with media over Zoom.

“His demeanor, just a great demeanor. He presents as that guy who wants to compete and wants to get you out,” he said. “He’s always searching, always asking questions… There’s a good package there.”

His counterpart on Tuesday night will be Boston’s Matt Hall, who will be making his first career MLB start. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.