David Villa among MLS MVP finalists

New York City FC’s David Villa, along with two New York Red Bulls players, are finalists for the MLS MVP award. Photo Credit: Friends of the Brooklyn Queens Connector

Big dreams come true in New York, and the local MLS stars can attest to that.

All three finalists for the MVP — New York City FC’s David Villa and the New York Red Bulls’ Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan — play for the Empire State and look to bring the Landon Donovan trophy to the Big Apple. The league announced the finalists for its postseason awards on Monday.

Wright-Phillips earned the Golden Boot as the league-leader with 24 goals, narrowly edging Villa (23). The Red Bulls offense was phenomenal this season thanks to Kljestan, who dished out an MLS-high 20 assists.

Reigning Goalie of the Year, the Red Bulls’ Luis Robles, is up for the award again after making 100 saves and earning 11 shutouts this season. Robles is recognized for his work off the pitch as well, named a finalist for the Humanitarian of the Year award.

NYCFC’s Jack Harrison, the top pick in this year’s SuperDraft, is nominated for Rookie of the Year. Frank Lampard is up for Comeback Player of the Year after scoring 12 goals in 19 games (15 starts). Part of City’s success in its second season can be attributed to Patrick Vieira, who is a finalist for Coach of the Year in his first season with the club.

Distribution for the awards will begin Thursday with the humanitarian award and finish Dec. 6 with the MVP announcement.