Defense drives Blueshirts’ latest success

It’s a new year under head coach Alain Vigneault, but the Rangers relied on two staples from the old John …

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a second period save against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Apr. 5, 2014 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images

It’s a new year under head coach Alain Vigneault, but the Rangers relied on two staples from the old John Tortorella regime in order to earn a 4-1 road victory in a pivotal Game 3 — penalty killing and blocking shots.

Emotions ran high on Tuesday night in Philadelphia and the Rangers didn’t necessarily keep their cool. Benoit Pouliot took two penalties in retaliation while the Rangers were on the power play, and Dan Carcillo took two minors as well. Even normally docile winger Carl Hagelin got in on the action, scrapping with the Flyers’ Jakub Voracek in the second period, oddly resulting in coincidental minors.

It’s the City of Brotherly Love, but there was nothing other than ill will at Wells Fargo Center. Still, the Blueshirts made sure that they didn’t let the Flyers capitalize on their transgressions. Philadelphia was 0-5 on the power play, getting just four shots on goal with the man advantage.

The penalty kill was buoyed by defenseman Ryan McDonagh and center Brian Boyle, who seemed to make one big play after the other, getting in passing lanes and blocking shots at key moments.

With their 28 blocked shots on the night, the Rangers tied the Blues for the most in a game this postseason. Dan Girardi was credited with five.

The Rangers will look to extend their series lead to 3-1 tomorrow night in Philadelphia.