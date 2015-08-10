Derek Jeter: I don’t miss baseball

“I’m busier now than I was when I was playing,” he says.

Though he is one of baseball’s most iconic players (and its second-highest earning), Derek Jeter says he’s happy away from the field.

“Retirement is good … I highly suggest it to everyone,” he told Extra at the 15th Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, adding that he didn’t miss the game.

The 41-year-old former Yankees shortstop and captain said he was keeping busy with supermodel girlfriend Hannah Davis and his multimedia platform “The Player’s Tribune,” a website for athletes to engage in sports journalism and conversation.

“I’m busier now than I was when I was playing, but physically retired which is good,” he said. “The Tribune has been getting a lot of notice of late, we’re extremely proud of it, it’s something we started for the athletes and they seem to be enjoying it.”

He shied away from the idea of returning to the spotlight, in the form of TV or movie cameos like he’s done in the past. “Oh God, no,” he said.

Jeter said he has also been getting involved with various charities, such as this one for cancer research and treatment.

“My younger sister was diagnosed with cancer 15 years ago,” he said. “She beat it, and you know it’s dinners like this that help that out.”