Derek Jeter interested in Miami Marlins ownership, report says

Derek Jeter is itching to get back into the game he loves. The five-time World Series champion has expressed interest in purchasing the Miami Marlins and is among several bidders looking to ink the deal, Fox Business News reported Wednesday.

According to the report, Jeter has become increasingly focused on becoming a team owner. With Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria fielding offers, Jeter is a part of one of multiple groups that have looked into the deal. Loria reportedly is seeking between $800 million and $1.6 billion for the team.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush also reportedly is in the running. The report goes on to name a group that includes former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney, although his spokeswoman denied he had any interest in the team.

The Kushner family, whose scion Jared Kushner is a close adviser to President Trump, showed interest in purchasing the franchise in February but pulled out due to Loria’s potential ambassadorship to France after the sale.

Jeter has been active since hanging up his glove at the end of the 2014 season. The former Yankees captain’s most noteworthy venture since retiring has been launching The Players’ Tribune, which gives athletes a public platform to speak candidly.

Jeter has discussed transitioning to the front office for several years, telling Sporting News in 2015 that owning a team was his “ultimate goal.”