Derek Jeter retirement ceremony date announced by Yankees

NINA RUGGIERO
July 18, 2014
Captain to be honored at Sunday afternoon game in September.

Derek Jeter fans, get out your credit cards.

The Yankees have announced the official date of the Captain’s much-anticipated pregame tribute ceremony, adding Sept. 7 to a growing list of must-attend games for loyal fans during his farewell tour.

“The Yankees will hold a special pregame ceremony to honor the career  of Yankees captain Derek Jeter on Sunday, September 7. All fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition commemorative coin that will recognize the occasion. Further details about the ceremony will be announced at a later date,” the team posted on their website Friday.

Ticket prices for the 1:05 p.m. game against the Kansas City Royals are sure to skyrocket. Can’t afford them? Have your own mini-tribute while you look back at Jeter’s defining moments, here.

