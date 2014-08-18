Derek Jeter-shaped corn maze opening next month in New Jersey

This is one corny Derek Jeter tribute.

Starting next month, baseball fans will be able to trek through a nearly six-acre New Jersey corn maze in the shape of the retiring Yankees shortstop’s face.

“We’re right in the middle of Jeter country,” said Cindy Von Thun, a manager at Von Thun’s Country Farm Market in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, which will open the corn maze to the public on Sept. 20. “We need something to honor him, so that’s how this idea came to be.”

The MAiZE, a Utah-based company that specializes in making corn mazes across the country, built the special Jeter-shaped attraction for Von Thun’s. It features a baseball cap-wearing Jeter with the words “Thanks Captain Clutch,” along with a baseball with the number 2 on it, carved below. In total, the maze pathways are around 4 miles long.

The special maze will remain open through Oct. 31. Pony rides, apple- and pumpkin picking will also be offered at the farm.

Jeter, 40, announced his retirement earlier this year. This is his 20th and final season. On Sept. 7, the Yankees will hold a special pregame tribute ceremony for the captain.