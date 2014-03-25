Deron’s post-All-Star groove going strong

Brooklyn Nets guard Deron Williams reacts after he sinks a three-point shot against the Charlotte Bobcats in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pool

Maybe Nets fans should hope Deron Williams doesn’t make the All-Star team every year.

The Nets point guard, a four-time All-Star who was left off the team for the second consecutive year, has posted better numbers since the break after also doing so a year ago.

Since returning from the All-Star break on Feb. 19, Williams is scoring more (17.0 ppg, up from 13.3 before the All-Star break) and shooting better from the floor (.473, up from .451). He’s also cut down his turnovers from 2.6 per game to 1.7 while forcing more turnovers at the defensive end (1.9 steals per game up from 1.1). Williams also is getting to the free-throw line more often (4.3 attempts per game, up from 3.1) and is shooting better from the stripe (.859, up from .780).

Oh, and the Nets are 13-5 since the break and nipping at the Raptors for the Atlantic Division lead.

A season ago, Williams’ scoring average jumped 6.2 points and his shooting improved from .413 to .481.

Williams can continue the trend tonight when the Nets face the Bobcats in Charlotte.