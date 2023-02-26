Devils add Timo Meier in major trade with Sharks: Report

The New Jersey Devils made their big trade deadline splash five days ahead of schedule, acquiring winger Timo Meier in a blockbuster deal with the San Jose Sharks.

While the full details of the trade have not been revealed yet, TSN’s Pierre Lebrun reported the deal between the Devils and Sharks was done and Meier will head to the Garden State. The Devils are currently three points back of the Carolina Hurricanes for the top spot in the Eastern Conference and now add a 31-goal scorer to their roster for the final push toward the postseason.

Meier had been having another standout campaign for the Sharks this season after setting career highs in goals (35) and assists (41) last year. He is well on his way to topping those this season as well, but his individual success hadn’t led to the Sharks being a very competitive team on the ice.

Meier is in the final year of a four-year deal he signed with the Sharks in 2019 and would become an unrestricted free agent this offseason if he cannot work out an extension with the Devils. An extension is not part of the trade as it stands, according to LeBrun.

This is a developing story and will be updated

