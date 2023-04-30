Devils looking toward home ice advantage as series deciding game comes to Newark

NEW YORK — Home ice has been far from a sure thing in this series between the Devils and Rangers. The Metropolitan Division rivals failed to win in their home buildings at the start of the series before the Devils finally broke that streak in Game 5.

The Rangers followed suit in Game 6 to keep their season alive and send things back to Newark for Game 7 on Monday night. All of that’s to say that home ice has been far from an advantage in this series as the Devils look to advance past the first round for the first time since 2012.

The Devils earned home ice thanks to their play during the regular season and they’re hoping that it pays dividends on Monday night. Prudential Center was as loud as its been all season during New Jersey’s Game 5 win over the Rangers.

“What a game to be in,” Devils head coach said about the impending Game 7. “Where would you rather be? Playing at home in front of your fans. Game 7. It’s something if you’re a little kid growing up you’re gonna sit there and go, ‘man I’d love to play in that game.’ We worked hard all year to get to this point and I know that team that’s in that locker room right there is going to give me everything they got.”

New Jersey has a mixed history with Game 7s over the years. The Devils are 7-7 in that particular situation and 3-2 at home in Game 7s, which would lend more hope that they can finish off the Rangers on Monday night.

Nico Hischier was looking at the deciding game of the series as an advantage for the Devils since it would be back at Prudential Center.

“We got our fans on our back,” Hischier said. “Win or go home, that’s it. Game 7 is pretty much self-explaining, so all or nothing.”

For some players on the Devils’ roster, Monday will be their first Game 7 experience. Akira Schmid joked he never played in a Game 7, but had played in a Game 5 before.

It will also mark the first time Dawson Mercer laces up his skates for a game of this magnitude.

“This is the fun part of the year,” Mercer said. “Still exciting and we’re going to be looking forward to it. We’re going to give it our all.”

The Devils have gotten a few lessons along the way in this series. For more than a few players this was their first taste of the postseason and after Game 3 Ruff talked about how the Devils learned how to win in the playoffs with the 2-1 overtime win.

Going into Saturday’s Game 6, the Devils’ head coach talked about how tough it is to win that final game of a series and New Jersey saw that first hand. The loss can be another learning lesson for a young Devils squad.

“Well it’s their first time in a game where you can finish a team off and you didn’t get it done,” Ruff explained. “It’s an experience. It’s something you can draw back on.”

The question becomes, will the Devils be able to do that on Monday night?

