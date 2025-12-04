Devin Williams calls out Yankees fans after signing with Mets

Aug 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) reacts after leaving the game during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Devin Williams was the latest ex-Yankee to make the jump to Queens to join the Mets, and the reliever held no punches back about the Bronx faithful who were unhappy about the decision.

“For a bunch of people that didn’t want me back on your team, sure are mad in the [direct messages],” Williams wrote on an Instagram story with the crying laughing emoji.

The 31-year-old right-hander was officially signed by the Mets on Wednesday on a three-year, $51 million deal after spending a nightmare season in the Bronx after being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade. He posted a career-worst 4.79 ERA and four blown saves, ultimately losing his closer role.

The Mets are hoping that his strong peripherals will carry over to the stat sheet in 2026, where, in a best-case scenario, Williams will serve as the set-up man to free-agent closer Edwin Diaz.

Williams’ expected batting average (xBA) of .195 was in MLB’s 96th percentile. His 35% chase rate and 34.7% strikeout rate were in the 97th, and his 37.7% whiff rate was in the 99th.