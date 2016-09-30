Dodgers’ Vin Scully enters final weekend: A look at what’s changed in 67 seasons

Much has transpired since Scully began calling Dodgers games in Flatbush.

After 67 years broadcasting for the Dodgers — dating back to the franchise’s Brooklyn origin — Vin Scully will walk away from the mic for the final time this weekend.

It’s fitting Los Angeles will visit the San Francisco Giants for the occasion, given both teams called New York City home during Scully’s first season.

Much has transpired and changed since Scully, born in the Bronx and raised in Washington Heights, began calling Dodgers games at the old Ebbets Field in Flatbush, including the team’s move to L.A. for the 1958 season.

In observance of the end to one of baseball’s longest, most distinguished careers, here are some fun facts about what’s been happening since Scully’s Dodgers debut in 1950.