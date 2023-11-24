Dolphins-Jets betting promos: Activate the 5 best Black Friday bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The NFL is playing its first ever Black Friday game today and these Dolphins-Jets betting promos can raise the stakes on the action. This AFC East rivalry game is a standalone matchup on tap for Black Friday.

The Dolphins are significant favorites to win this game today. That shouldn’t come as a major surprise considering the issues the Jets have had offensively. New York is benching Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle today. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have a high-powered offense that has carried the load this season. Can the Jets defense bounce back after a dismal showing in Buffalo last weekend? Only time will tell, but there are a bunch of ways for bettors to get in on the action.

Best Dolphins-Jets Betting Promos for Black Friday

NFL Betting Promos New User Offers Promo Codes DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus Bets No Code Required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus If Your Team Wins No Code Required Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code $1,000 First Bet AMNY81000 Bet365 Bonus Code Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net, $365 Guaranteed Bonus (LA Only) AMNYXLM BetMGM Bonus Code $1,500 First-Bet Offer AMNY1500

The Dolphins and Jets are set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Black Friday. This historic game will air on Amazon Prime as these division rivals battle it out. Although things don’t look great for the Jets right now, they have a defense that keeps them in games. New York is hoping that Tim Boyle can bring some stability to the offense after a rough start to the season. We should know quickly whether or not Boyle will be able to kickstart the offense. Don’t forget to sign up with these Dolphins-Jets betting promos in time for the game today.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $150 Instantly

Sign up here and bet $5 on the Jets or Dolphins today. New players who place a $5 wager on the game with DraftKings Sportsbook will win $150 in bonus bets instantly. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not these bonus bets convert. Simply placing that first bet will be enough to win. This is the perfect way to start locking up bonus bets for the rest of the weekend action.

FanDuel Sportsbook App: Score 30-1 Boosted Odds

Click here and download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to qualify for 30-1 moneyline odds on either team. Bettors can wager $5 on either team to win $150 in bonuses. Picking a winner is easier said than done, but it’s hard to argue with the value these odds offer. Existing users would need to risk $765 on Miami to secure a profit of $150. Remember, new players can win $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet on the Dolphins.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet

Register here with BetMGM Sportsbook promo code AMNY1500. This will unlock a $1,500 first bet for bettors to use on Dolphins vs. Jets or any other game this weekend. Start with a cash wager on today’s NFL Black Friday game. If that bet wins, players will receive straight cash. However, anyone who loses on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonus bets. Think of this as a forgiving backstop.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM: Start With $150 Bonus or $1K First Bet

Click here and use bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM for a Black Friday special. New players who sign up with this offer can choose between two promos. Bettors can lock in a $5 wager on Jets-Dolphins to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed. As soon as the selected game ends, players will receive the bonus bets. On the other hand, bettors can claim a $1,000 safety net bet for the game instead. New users in Louisiana can bet $1 on the game to win $365 in bonuses guaranteed.

Caesars Promo Code AMNY81000: How to Sign Up

Sign up here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet on Black Friday. New bettors who take advantage of this opportunity can go all in on the Jets or Dolphins today. Bet any amount up to $1,000. If that Black Friday bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets. Remember, any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered by this promo.

