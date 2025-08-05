Dom Hamel wants to leave Mets ‘no choice’ but to keep him in majors

QUEENS, NY — There was an understandable undertone of desperation coming from Dom Hamel as he stood inside the Mets clubhouse for the first time ever.

The 26-year-old right-hander had just been called up to the big leagues for the first time in his career after five years and over 100 appearances in the minors. In the show, he’ll be used as a multi-inning reliever to help supply manager Carlos Mendoza with an arm capable of throwing upwards of 50 to 60 pitches.

“I’m just trying not to leave them a choice,” he said. “I don’t want to go back. I’m up here, I’m thinking I’m up here for a reason, so I’m just going to do my thing and let it ride… Whatever they need. I’m going to give them all aspects of me. Like it or love it, that’s all it’s going to be. So I’m excited.”

This wasn’t necessarily the path to the big leagues that Hamel envisioned.

Within a year of being selected by the Mets in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Hamel — a starting pitcher — was considered a top-10 overall prospect within the organization after posting a 2.59 ERA across 11 starts in High-A Brooklyn. A year later in Double-A, he was 8-6 with a 3.85 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 124 innings.

The success did not follow him to Triple-A. He had a 6.79 ERA in 27 starts last season and was converted to more of a bullpen role this year. In 22 appearances (eight starts) he has a 4.73 ERA, a 1.260 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts in 53.1 innings.

“I was a little bitter at first because I know I can handle that [starter’s] workload,” Hamel said. “I believe in myself to do it at the next level, but there are really good guys up here. Really good starters and relievers, and it was something that we talked about at the office; there might be more of an opportunity in this kind of role. On top of that, there could be upside. You’re used to throwing a lot of innings in a year, and it could make you fresh. So I was all eyes and ears. Whatever it takes to get up here.”

Converting to a reliever has helped Hamel simplify his approach on the mound, and it appeared to be paying dividends in a nine-appearance stretch from June 18 to July 26, in which he sported a 3.06 ERA.

“I think the biggest adjustment, which has helped in my favor when you’re coming out of the bullpen, is you’re giving them what you got,” he said. “You have to limit damage, stop bleeding, whatever the situation is. A lot more of the mentality is that you have to be in the zone instead of thinking of preserving pitches to get through a lineup a second or third time. So it’s really kind of just brought me back to a more simplistic mindset. Go in and throw your best stuff in the zone… and keep it simple.”

His biggest tests still await him at the major-league level, but the chances are undoubtedly here considering the Mets have found themselves with a dire need for more bullpen options that can eat up innings.

New York’s rotation has been in a concerning stretch, during which every starter except David Peterson has failed to complete six innings in a game since June 7. The bullpen was forced to record 15 outs in two straight games on Saturday and Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, which concluded with reliever Austin Warren going for four innings after Frankie Montas was tagged for seven runs in four-plus frames.

“[He’s here to] provide length,” Mendoza said. “He’s got pitches, multiple innings, and I’m excited to have him. He’s adjusted to that role in the bullpen down in Triple-A, and there’s a need here for length in case we need what happened [Sunday] when Warren — we asked a lot of him — pretty much saved our bullpen.”

A strong showing will at least keep him in the rotation of arms like Warren, who was optioned to Triple-A following his long afternoon, to contribute and keep high-leverage arms fresh for the stretch run. And that’s all Hamel really wants.

“I’ve been wanting to be up here for a minute now,” he said. “Sometimes in those hard times of the season, you just have to see it through. There’s definitely a desire to be here, be a part of the team, and contribute. But at the same time, I know what I can do, and I’m just excited to help in any way I can.”

For more on Dom Hamel and the Mets, visit AMNY.com