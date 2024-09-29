Donte DiVincenzo reportedly unhappy with new Knicks role before trade to T’Wolves

Dec 13, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks were involved with a major trade that sent guard Donte DiVincenzo and forward Julius Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for four-time All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

After the trade broke out, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that DiVincenzo was having mixed emotions about his role with the Knicks for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

“I can say confidently that DiVincenzo didn’t exactly love the idea of playing fewer minutes/a reduced role this season,” Begley said. “He was coming off of a career year and helped the team win a ton of games when it was shorthanded.”

DiVincenzo, who had signed with New York during the 2023 offseason on a four-year $50 million deal, had the best season of his career last year. Originally a part of the bench rotation, he was soon thrust into a starting role over Quentin Grimes and ran with it.

In 63 games as a starter, he averaged 17.7 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. DiVincenzo holds the Knicks franchise record for single-season three-pointers made with 283. He also broke the franchise record for most three-pointers made in a single game with 11 on March 26 against the Detroit Pistons.

With the recent acquisition of guard Mikal Bridges in an early offseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges was expected to take over that starting role at the 2 from DiVincenzo. This would have pushed DiVincenzo back to the bench after a career year, and it seems he wasn’t too thrilled about that.

The trade to Minnesota does not necessarily open the door for him to get starting time, either. Superstar guard Anthony Edwards is the cornerstone of the Timberwolves’ franchise at the 2 with veteran Mike Conley assuming duties as the floor general at point guard.

