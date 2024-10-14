Donte DiVincenzo talks about heated run-in with Knicks bench

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ third preseason win, in which they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-115, was overshadowed by Donte DiVincenzo’s back-and-forth with his former team’s bench.

This was a game filled with emotion for fans and players alike as this was the first time the Knicks faced off against Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, whom they traded to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns back on Oct. 2.

The tense game with high emotions was felt early in Madison Square Garden when DiVincenzo got fouled in the first quarter after sinking a floater and then headed to the free-throw line to complete the three-point play.

It appeared that Divincenzo was talking to someone on the Knicks sidelines while at the free-throw line, saying “This is what happens when they let you run the show”. He also joked with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau about being able to finish the play.

What initially seemed like some friendly banter between DiVincenzo and his former team then turned into something more serious after the game ended. Once the final buzzer sounded and players began to interact with one another, DiVincenzo was involved in more trash talk. But this time, it was specifically between him and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson.

It’s unclear what was said during the heated discussion between the two, but it didn’t seem friendly anymore as Brunson had to be held back and separated from DiVincenzo.

DiVincenzo told Stefan Bondy of the New York Post that “…he was joking with Thibs about not being able to finish”, referring to the banter he had at the free throw line in the first quarter.

However, he also mentioned that “the stuff with Rick Brunson wasn’t joking,” including when he looked at the Knicks bench and said, “This is what happens when they let you run the show.”

This altercation came just hours after DiVincenzo dispelled the widely speculated rumor that he had been unhappy with his role before being traded.

“It was never a thing of, ‘Oh we got Mikal, I’m pissed off.’ I was super excited,” DiVincenzo told Bondy. “There was never a conversation about my role being diminished. It was the outside assumption and tan with it and it was untrue.”

The former Knick had been a fan favorite for many, and despite being on the team for just one season, he was a part of Knicks history. DiVincenzo had set a new franchise record last season, hitting 11 three-pointers in a single game. He also broke the record for most three-pointers made by Knick in a single season with 283.

While the series of events that unfolded Sunday afternoon may indicate hard feelings and resentment by DiVincenzo towards the Knicks organization, he made sure to state otherwise following the game.

“There’s absolutely nothing but love from my end to the organization,” DiVincenzo said.

