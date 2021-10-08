DraftKings Arizona Promo Offers Something For Everyone This Weekend

Whether it’s MLB postseason action, college football, NFL Week 5 games, or the Fury-Wilder boxing match, DraftKings Arizona promos and bonuses deliver something for everyone this weekend.

DraftKings Arizona offers a pair of no-brainer promos for baseball and football while also providing a number of odds boosts and additional specials to enhance potential wins for new and current players this weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK FOOTBALL, BASEBALL BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $1, GET $100!

BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Those who jump into mix this can wager $1 on any MLB postseason matchup to win a $100 bonus if either team records a hit. If you’re a baseball historian, you may know that no Major League Baseball game has ever ended with both teams failing to record a hit.

Similarly, those who wager at least $1 on any NFL Week 5 matchup will receive a $100 bonus if either team scores at least one point. While an NFL game has ended in a scoreless tie, such an outlier hasn’t happened in over 80 years. In short, bettors are basically getting a guaranteed 100-1 bonus payout this weekend.

Click here to get DraftKings Arizona and grab 100-1 odds on baseball or football games this weekend along with a number of other boosts and bonuses.

DraftKings Arizona Promos for Busy Sports Weekend

It’s going to be quite a weekend for sports fans and sports bettors alike. With the baseball playoffs rolling out, a loaded Saturday slate of college football games followed by Fury-Wilder III which lead into a full Sunday of NFL action, there’s no shortage of ways to win and wager at DraftKings Arizona this weekend.

While all new players can jump into the mix to get the aforementioned 100-1 odds bonuses, there are a number of other ways to earn $100s in additional payouts.

Other Bonuses at DraftKings Arizona

Bettors can take advantage of unique specials such as 10% live bet boosts on select MLB postseason games as well as score unique specials on game props such as no runs to be scored in the first inning. Meanwhile, baseball bettors can also snag 25% same-game parlay boosts.

Over on the college football side of things, Arizona sports bettors can grab five different 10% Big Ten profit boosts and/or connect on a 25% profit boost on any 4+ leg parlay. Similarly, NFL bettors can grab a 25% profit boost on any same-game parlay during Week 5.

As for the Fury-Wilder fight, a 25% profit boost can be had on any winning method bet.

These specials come along with a number of odds boosts throughout the weekend that maximize potential payouts on game and player props at DraftKings Arizona:

60+ points in Georgia vs. Auburn is boosted from +350 to +400

Texas to lead at the half and beat Oklahoma is boosted from +150 to +170

WVU to win by 3+ points vs. Baylor is enhanced from +150 to +170

Fury-Wilder to go the distance goes from +190 to +245

Mackenzie Dern to win by submission is boosted from +100 to +130

A full set of NFL Week 5 odds boosts will be added to the DraftKings Arizona promo package, too.

How to Sign Up

The get this DraftKings Arizona promo and other bonuses, simply complete the following steps:

Click here to register.

to register. Make a $5 first deposit.

Make a $1 first bet on any MLB or NFL game. Win $100 if the bet hits.

With subsequent bets, wager on any of the available markets, including on the boosts and specials noted above.