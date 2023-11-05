DraftKings Bills-Bengals Promo: How to Claim $200 SNF Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

We are looking at one of the best NFL matchups of the season on Sunday Night Football and this DraftKings Bills-Bengals promo can up the ante. This AFC rivalry matchup features two of the best teams in the conference.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

New players can score a $200 no-brainer bonus by betting $5 on either team with this DraftKings Bills-Bengals promo. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on these bonus bets.

Although there is still a lot of regular season football left to be played, we expect to see both of these teams in the thick of the playoff hunt. DraftKings Sportsbook is the best place to go for NFL bettors. Lock in this no-brainer bonus and get off to a fast start on Bills vs. Bengals.

Click here to get started with this DraftKings Bills-Bengals promo and bet $5 on Sunday Night Football to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offer Bet $5, Win $200 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code No Promo Code Required Available States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV.

DraftKings Bills-Bengals Promo: Flip $5 Into $200 Instantly

Although this offer might seem like it’s too good to be true, it delivers in a big way. Remember, anyone who bets $5 on Bills-Bengals as their first bet on DraftKings Sportsbook will win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Players will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, tennis, and more. This is an opportunity to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app with bonus bets.

New users will also earn daily no sweat same game parlays throughout the NFL season. This is yet another perk that new players can lock in by activating this offer.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Bills-Bengals Promo

Signing up is a quick and stress-free process on DraftKings Sportsbook. New players can get started in a matter of minutes by following the step-by-step guide below:

Click this link to get started and create a new account. There is no need for a promo code.

to get started and create a new account. There is no need for a promo code. From there, make a cash deposit of $5 or more and download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Start with a $5 wager on the Bills or Bengals to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

New users will also be eligible for daily no sweat same game parlays.

Sunday Night Football: Bills vs. Bengals Odds

We expect to see a close game when the Bills and Bengals meet tonight. With that said, Cincinnati is a slight favorite over Buffalo. That makes sense considering the fact that the Bengals have a home-field advantage. Still, it’s hard to predict these types of primetime games.

Bettors can bet on this game in a variety of ways. Let’s take a closer look at the current odds on Bills vs. Bengals on DraftKings Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Buffalo Bills: +2.5 (-110) // Over 50.5 (-110) // +114

+2.5 (-110) // Over 50.5 (-110) // +114 Cincinnati Bengals: -2.5 (-110) // Under 50.5 (-110) // -135

Click here to get started with this DraftKings Bills-Bengals promo and bet $5 on Sunday Night Football to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.