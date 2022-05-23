DraftKings Canada is bringing Ontario plenty of ways to bet this week

This week is shaping up nicely for sports fans and DraftKings Canada is now live in Ontario with competitive odds for the NHL, NBA, MLB, and more. Prospective bettors can access these odds from anywhere in the province of Ontario with the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings Canada went live last week and bettors in the province of Ontario can now legally bet on a ton of sports from anywhere within the province. This includes a wide array of odds on the NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, and plenty more.

DRAFTKINGS ONTARIO! NOW LIVE! CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS ONTARIO NOW LIVE!

GET THE APP! REGISTER NOW!

While the Stanley Cup Playoffs have captured the attention of millions of fans worldwide, the NHL isn’t the only league with games taking place this week. The NBA’s conference finals are at their midway point of a potential seven-game series. Plus, there is no shortage of MLB and MLS games on the docket. Bettors who sign up with DraftKings Canada can bet on any sports with available action.

Click here to sign up for a DraftKings Canada account.

DraftKings Canada Offers Odds This Week

While there are a number of sportsbooks available in Ontario, there’s a case to be made that DraftKings Canada is the best of the bunch. This app is sleek and has elite functionality. Bettors can register for a DraftKings Sportsbook Canada account to wager on any number of games this week.

If you’ve been interested in Ontario online sports betting, chances are you’ve heard of DraftKings. They’re one of the most trusted names in daily fantasy sports and legal online sports betting. After gaining a significant foothold in the US, they’ve brought their top-notch app to Canada. The app is easily worthy of any bettor’s consideration.

How to Sign Up with DraftKings Canada

Any prospective bettor can legally wager on any game this week with DraftKings Canada. Bettors in Ontario have had access to legal online sports betting since earlier this year, but DraftKings Sportsbook only launched in the past week. Now bettors can get started with an account by signing up.

Click here to register with DraftKings Canada.

to register with DraftKings Canada. Complete the required information sections.

Pick a deposit method.

Make a deposit that can fund your first bet.

Select a game to bet on.

Wager on the game or player market of your choice.

You will get full access to the DraftKings Sportsbook Ontario app once you’ve registered and made your first deposit. This includes odds on domestic and international leagues.

Important Games This Week

The NHL is going to get a ton of eyes on their product this week. On Monday night, the Florida Panthers will face elimination on their home ice as the Tampa Bay Lightning look to continue their quest for a third-straight Cup. At 9:30PM ET, the St. Louis Blues will play host to the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs hold a 2-1 advantage in the series and could take a stranglehold on their series with a victory.

In the NBA, the Boston Celtics will hope to level their Eastern Conference Finals series at two games apiece with a win in Game 4 on Monday night. The Dallas Mavericks will attempt to avoid an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Major League Baseball offers plenty of opportunities to bet, including 12 games on Monday alone. This includes a clash between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. Toronto has played .500 baseball over their last ten games, but have looked better of late.

Register for a DraftKings Canada account when you click here.