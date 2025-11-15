DraftKings Casino Promo Code: Get Losses Back Up To $1,000 + 500 Spins

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

If looking for a great online casino promo code to get off to a good start on a new platform, look no further than DraftKings Casino.

The latest DraftKings Casino promo code offer gives new users 21 and up 500 free spins on a featured series of slot games, as well as your first 24 hours of net losses back in casino credits, up to $1,000.

You don’t even need a specific code to get started. Just use one of our available DraftKings Casino links to get registered and take advantage of this promo. This offer is good in four of the major US online casino markets.

Promo Code for DraftKings Casino

Available to New Customers Bonus Offer 500 Bonus Spins on Select Games + 24-Hour Losses Back, up to $1,000, in Casino Credits Promo Code No Code Required – Click to Claim Available States Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia Terms & Conditions Available to New Users 21 and Older. Net Losses Come from Eligible Games. Bonus Spins Come in 10, 50-Spin Increments Each Day You Log-in Over 10 Days Information Confirmed By AMNY Staff

With this DraftKings Casino promo, new customers 21 and up can get 500 spins over 10 days by spending just $5 or more on the mobile casino app. The spins will come in increments of 50 over 10 days of logging in and are for the popular Cash Eruption slot series. Each spin will carry a value of $0.20 and will expire 24 hours after being issued.

For the second part of the bonus, your net losses over the first 24 hours of play will be refunded in casino credits. Once users opt-in to the promotion, their 24-hour window will begin. The accumulative net losses during that time on any DraftKings Casino games excluding craps, live dealer games, and DK digits will be refunded at the end of the 24 hours in casino credits. That caps at $1,000. If you don’t lose any money during that 24-hour period, you won’t receive any bonus credits.

What makes this DraftKings Casino promo code offer one of the best is the limited wager requirement. For the spins, any winnings go directly to your account. The same applies to the bonus credits DraftKings supplies. Their terms and conditions state, “payouts from casino credit wagers include the original stake and will be transferred to the customer’s cash balance at which time they may be withdrawn.”

The casino credits will expire seven days after being issued if they haven’t been used.

How to Sign Up for the DraftKings Promo Code

In order to utilize this DraftKings Casino bonus offer, it will take a few steps to get registered.

Click here or on one of the available links to be taken to DraftKings Casino in your state.

Register for an account by providing your personal information like name, birth date, address, email address, and last four digits of your social security number. This gives DraftKings the ability to confirm your identity and location.

Set up your banking information with DraftKings in order to fund your account.

Make your first deposit and then play at least $5 on real money games at DraftKings Casino to enact the bonus spins feature. Opt-in to your 24-hour losses bonus to start the window for determining the total.

That’s all it takes. Now you’re started with DraftKings Casino and can enjoy some bonus spins and some loss insurance.