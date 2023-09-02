DraftKings college football promo code: Score $200 bonus with $5 CFB bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $200” offer is available to new customers who trigger our DraftKings college football promo code links during Saturday’s Week 1 action.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Turn $5 into $200 after enabling our exclusive DraftKings college football promo code links. First-time bettors qualify for the “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer after signing up through this post and placing $5 on any Week 1 college football game.

Saturday’s college football action inspired DraftKings to launch a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get 200” promotion. Join DK today and place a $5 wager on any game this weekend, like Boise State-Washington or West Virginia-Penn State. New bettors can bet on Sunday’s LSU-Florida State since an initial $5+ stake instantly triggers a $200 bonus bet payout. The “Bet $5, Get $200” is only available to new players in DK-approved states like New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Activate the new DraftKings college football promo code offer here to collect $200 in bonus bets from your first $5+ CFB wager. Kentucky residents can earn $200 in bonus bets through an early sign-up promotion here.

DraftKings College Football Promo Code: New Players Get Instant 40-to-1 Payout This Weekend

There are numerous reasons sports fans should join DraftKings Sportsbook. The site has unmatched odds, promotions, and profit boosts to make you money, especially during busy seasons like the start of college football. Before exploring every DraftKings offer, prospective players who join through this post score a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer.

Sign up through any of our links this weekend, then place a $5+ cash wager on the college football betting market. DraftKings allows users to place their bet on any game, like an early-afternoon Virginia-Tennessee matchup or a primetime West Virginia-Penn State showdown. Immediately following your qualifying stake, bettors will earn a $200 bonus bet reward to tackle other college football games this weekend.

While DraftKings aids every new user with a $200 bonus, winning bettors still earn cash profit. So it’s more than conceivable for DraftKings customers to get more than 4o times their initial investment with bonus bets and cash winnings.

DraftKings College Football Promo Code: Registration Instructions

Our exclusive links lead to a monster payout from DraftKings Sportsbook. However, DK’s offer will only stick around for a short window. Follow the instructions below to score $200 in bonus bets from a $5 college football wager:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings college football promo code links. New users don’t need to input a specific code.

Provide your name, email address, and other basic registration information.

Fund your DraftKings Sportsbook account with a cash deposit.

Place at least $5 on one of the Week 1 college football games.

Earn $200 in bonus bets after making your first cash wager. DraftKings still honors victories with cash payouts.

Kentucky isn’t eligible for the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer, though Bluegrass State bettors can still score the $200 bonus through this post. Pre-register here to lock in $200 in bonus bets once DraftKings Sportsbook launches in Kentucky on September 28.

Score Week 1 Odds Boosts

DraftKings has many in-app promotions to keep new and existing bettors engaged through the college football season. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to opt into today’s offers.

One of DK’s most popular promos is the “Stepped Up Parlay” offer. Bettors can combine props from several CFB matchups to form a parlay with elevated odds. DraftKings boosts each Stepped Up Parlay by 20-100%, depending on how many legs players put in the qualifying parlay.

Click here to secure a “Bet $5, Get $200” deal through our DraftKings college football promo code links.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.