DraftKings college football promo: Win $1,250 on Georgia-Kentucky, other CFB games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans can take advantage of a new DraftKings college football promo and go all in on the games this weekend. This new offer will provide bettors with a slew of bonuses for Georgia-Kentucky and every other college football matchup. This is a starting point for football fans ahead of a busy weekend.

New players who sign up and start playing with this DraftKings college football promo can collect up to $1,250 in bonuses. Receive a $50 welcome bonus after signing up. Next, players will be eligible for up to $1,000 in bonuses with a 20% deposit match. Finally, bet $5 on any college football game to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings College Football Promo New player offer Bet $5, get $200 bonus bets (Plus up to $1,050 in bonuses) ✅ Terms & Conditions New customers who meet age requirements ✔️ Promo Last Verified October 7, 2023

This is a perfect starting point for bettors. We know that upsets, comebacks, and wild finishes happen all the time in college football. These bonuses will set new players up with a foolproof way to bet on the games. Let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Click this link to enable this DraftKings college football promo and win up to $1,250 in bonuses for Georgia-Kentucky or any other game this weekend.

Top DraftKings College Football Promo: Betting on Georgia vs. Kentucky

Georgia is the top team in the country, but Kentucky looks dangerous. Although UK is undefeated, DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers have Georgia as a heavy favorite. Here’s a look at the odds for this matchup:

Game Spread Moneyline Total Points Kentucky +14.5 (-110) +425 Over 47.5 (-110) Georgia -14.5 (-110) -575 Under 47.5 (-110)

Remember, bettors can use up to $1,250 in bonuses on this matchup. This is the perfect way to get a feel for the easy-to-use app, which players can download from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android) Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to reap the rewards of all three types of bonuses:

$50 welcome bonus after sign-up

Up to $1,000 in deposit bonuses

$200 instant bonus after initial $5 bet

Top 25 College Football Matchups

This Georgia-Kentucky matchup is one that we have circled, but there are plenty of great matchups to choose from this weekend. In fact, there are four games featuring two top-25 teams. DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all these matchups. Here are all the best matchups of the day:

#3 Texas vs. #12 Oklahoma: 12 pm ET

#21 Missouri vs. #23 LSU: 12 pm ET

#1 Georgia vs. #20 Kentucky: 7 pm ET

#25 Louisville vs. #10 Notre Dame: 7:30 pm ET

Activating This DraftKings College Football Promo

This DraftKings promo will set college football fans up with tons of bonuses. First-time depositors can take advantage of this offer by following the step-by-step guide below:

Click here to activate this offer and create a new account.

to activate this offer and create a new account. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any compatible mobile device.

Receive a $50 welcome bonus after setting up a new user profile.

Make a cash deposit with a 20% match for up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Bet $5 on Georgia-Kentucky or any other college football game.

Win a $200 bonus instantly (paid out as eight $25 bonus bets).

Click this link to enable this DraftKings college football promo and win up to $1,250 in bonuses for Georgia-Kentucky or any other game this weekend.

