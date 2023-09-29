DraftKings, FanDuel Kentucky promos offer $400 in bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

DraftKings and FanDuel have prioritized “bang for your buck” offers this week, launching two Kentucky promos that give first-time bettors a guaranteed $400 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky 21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW FANDUEL KENTUCKY PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $200 BONUS BETS!

CLAIM OFFER

Prospective players can ring in launch week with two no-brainer Kentucky promos on DraftKings and FanDuel. Both online sportsbooks offer new Kentucky customers “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome promos, delivering $400 in bonus bets from $10 in cash wagers.

Following Thursday’s successful launch, DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook are live in the Bluegrass State. Eligible bettors within state lines can bet on Friday’s Louisville-NC State game or Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida contest at home or on the go. In the meantime, they can join DraftKings and FanDuel and bet $5 on both sites to receive an automatic $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Take advantage of both Kentucky promos this weekend: a “Bet $5, Get $200” from DraftKings here and a similar “Bet $5, Get $200” from FanDuel here.

DraftKings Kentucky Promos Include $200 in Instant Bonus Bets

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY! CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY $200 BONUS BETS

REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook arrived in Kentucky on Thursday with much fanfare. Among all the exciting betting opportunities awaiting Bluegrass State bettors, everything circles back to the site’s introductory “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer.

Register with the appropriate links and head to any betting market on DraftKings. Place at least $5 on any upcoming game, including Louisville-NC State or Kentucky-Florida. In moments, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets, so you can immediately tackle more sports this weekend.

Here’s how to score DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $200” offer:

Click here to trigger the DraftKings landing page.

Input all necessary account information, including name and birthday.

Confirm you’re within Kentucky state lines with a geolocation check.

Deposit cash through an accepted banking method.

Place at least $5 on any eligible betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.

In addition to the “Bet $5, Get $200,” DraftKings offers Kentucky bettors several profit boosts and exclusive promos. For example, the “Up 10 Early Promo” gives each NFL moneyline bettor an instant win if their team leads by ten or more points.

FanDuel Offers $200 Bonus From $5 First Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky 21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW FANDUEL KENTUCKY PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $200 BONUS BETS!

CLAIM OFFER

FanDuel and DraftKings are neck-and-neck in many regards. So it makes sense why FD’s contribution to the list of Kentucky promos rivals its greatest competitor.

First-time customers who sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook also receive a “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer. The offer’s parameters are incredibly similar: Register through the appropriate registration links, bet $5 on any game, and get a guaranteed payout worth $200 in bonus bets. Like DraftKings, a win still unlocks cash profit and a larger overall payout.

Here’s a rundown of how players can get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel:

Click here to open FanDuel’s registration window.

Enter the necessary account information.

Ensure you’re within KY state lines with geolocation.

Make a qualifying cash deposit.

Bet at least $5 on any eligible betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets once your stake settles, win or lose.

FanDuel’s additional Kentucky promos center around two no-brainer odds boosts. First, a Louisville team that was as high as -185 on the moneyline is now +100 to beat NC State. The other super boost lets players wager $50 on 1+ total points scored in Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida game at +100 odds.

Differences in DraftKings and FanDuel Kentucky Promos

There are truthfully more similarities than differences in what DraftKings and FanDuel offer new Kentucky bettors. But there are variations worth mentioning.

First, FanDuel requires a $10 deposit before placing the $5 wager. DraftKings only needs a $5 investment to get started. DK also pays the $200 bonus instantly, while FanDuel waits until after the $5+ stake settles before issuing the welcome payout.

Another significant difference is how the bonus bets take shape. FanDuel’s bonus bets are flexible and allow players to increase or decrease their wager amounts. Conversely, DraftKings issues eight $25 bonus bets.

Score $400 in bonus bets this week with the DraftKings (here) and FanDuel (here) Kentucky promos.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY! CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY $200 BONUS BETS

REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

FD Disclaimer: 21+ and present in KY. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable bonus bets that expires 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in KY (“9/28”). Unique user identity verification required. Offer ends on the Go Live Date. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

DK Disclaimer: 18+ and present in KY. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.