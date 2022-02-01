The DraftKings Free Million Dollar Super Bowl 56 Bet promo is a must-have

The DraftKings Free Million Dollar Super Bowl 56 Bet promo is now live and figures to be one of the most sought after sportsbook bonuses on the market in the days leading up to kickoff between the Rams and Bengals. If you’re into boosts, crazy odds specials, and other incentives paired up with the chance to bring down a $1 million free bet for Bengals-Rams, then DraftKings will be your app ahead of Super Bowl 56.

The DraftKings Free Million Dollar Super Bowl 56 Bet promo provides five different players with a $1 million free bet on Bengals-Rams. Meanwhile, other players will get access to a $5 million pool of free bets.

For weeks, the app has run 56-1 odds with a bet $5 to win $280 bonus on any team to win any NFL postseason game. That promo remains available ahead of Bengals-Rams, but it’s now joined by a can’t-miss shot to grab massive free bets with a chance to hit it big on the big game.

Click here to grab 56-1 odds on the game and get the DraftKings Free Million Dollar Super Bowl 56 Bet.

DraftKings Free Million Dollar Super Bowl 56 Bet

Of particular interest to people may be that it’s completely free to lock in a chance at free bets, including the chance to grab one of five $1 million free bets. Upon downloading the DraftKings app, a player must simply opt-in between now and 2 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday to qualify. With the option to risk absolutely nothing and potentially return a free bet that could unlock significant winnings, DraftKings has one of the best Super Bowl 56 promos — and that’s without even getting into the 56-1 odds offer.

Bettors who think they know the winner between Bengals and Rams, or those who simply know that a $5 bet to win $280 is an awesome proposition can sign up, deposit $5 and hit a $280 payout on the game.

Both promos figure to draw substantial interest in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. DraftKings has run television ads featuring Jerry Rice, and has recently started airing its special Super Bowl 56 commercial.

How to Get the DraftKings Free Million Dollar Super Bowl Bet

Players can lock in a shot at one of these $1 million free bets or grab smaller free bet totals simply by getting the app and opting-in via the home screen. No purchase or deposit will be required to get started. That said, the Super Bowl often brings the most aggressive sportsbook promos and bonuses of the year, and that’s certainly no different here.

With 56-1 odds on either team, bettors can save over $500 in risk by backing the Rams, while they can save over $160 in risk to lock down a $280 payout. At the very least, it’s probably worth a small $5 investment.

Offer Details

This special will be available between now and the lead up to Super Bowl 56 at 2 p.m. ET. At that time, the opt-in will disappear. In the coming hours, DraftKings will notify winners of their free bets. Check back into the app, and if there’s a free bet, let it rip on the Rams-Bengals game.

Remember, only five winners get the $1 million bet, but other DraftKings users will split bets from a pool of $5 million, so plenty of players will get free shots at solid payouts.

This offer is available in all states where the app is live, including in the NY sports betting market, which launched back on Jan. 8.

