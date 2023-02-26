DraftKings Jake Paul Fight Promo: Bet $5 to Win $150 in Bonus Bets

The best DraftKings Jake Paul fight promo for this weekend is turning the enigmatic amateur boxing star into a massive underdog. New bettors can get in on the action with one of the biggest odds boosts around for Jake Paul-Tommy Fury.

New players who sign up and redeem this DraftKings Jake Paul fight promo can get a 30-1 odds boost on either fight. Create an account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on Jake Paul or Tommy Fury. Bettors who choose right will win $150 in bonus bets.

Love him or hate him, Jake Paul is bringing eyeballs to the sport of boxing. He’s fighting Tommy Fury, the brother of two-time heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.

This bout has been a long time coming and DraftKings Sportsbook is upping the stakes for bettors. This no-nonsense odds boost is giving new users the chance to make either fighter a massive underdog, at least as far as the odds are concerned.

Click here to register for this DraftKings Jake Paul fight promo and bet $5 on either fighter at 30-1 odds.

DraftKings Jake Paul Fight Promo: How to Register

Do you think Jake Paul is an overrated fighter who is poised to lose sooner rather than later? Great. This DraftKings promo gives bettors the chance to bet $5 on Fury to win $150 in bonus bets.

Of course, we expect to see a lot of bettors put their faith in Jake Paul. Anyone who wants to bet on the larger-than-life YouTuber can get that same 30-1 odds boost.

DraftKings Sportsbook is putting the ball in your court. After signing up with this exclusive offer, bet $5 on either fighter, sit back, and enjoy the fight.

Registering through any of the links on this page from a computer or mobile device is the easiest way to get this boost. For a full breakdown of the registration process, refer to the detailed outline below:

to sign up and skip the need for a promo code. Create a new account by inputting basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on Jake Paul or Tommy Fury at 30-1 odds.

This DraftKings promo is currently available in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Different Ways to Bet Paul-Fury

There are tons of different ways to bet on boxing matches. Straight-up bets on the moneyline are the easiest and most popular way to do it, but bettors can place wagers on knockouts, total rounds, and much more. After taking advantage of this DraftKings fight promo, check out some of the prop bets for Paul-Fury. There should be something for every boxing fan.

