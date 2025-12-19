DraftKings Jake Paul Fight Promo: Claim Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Paul-Joshua Fight

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Take advantage of this DraftKings Jake Paul fight promo and start with a 40-1 odds boost. This is an opportunity for players to boost the odds on Jake Paul or Anthony Joshua in this must-see fight. Activate this offer by clicking here .

Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on Paul vs. Joshua. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $200 in bonuses. Activate this offer in Missouri and win a $300 bonus with any $5 bet.

Jake Paul won’t go down as an all-time great boxer, but his ability to bring eyeballs to the sport is undeniable. DraftKings Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to get in on the action. Players who are located in a state without legal sports betting can join DraftKings Pick6 and make picks on this Paul-Joshua bout.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings Jake Paul fight promo and bet $5 to get $200 in bonuses with a win. Click here to sign up in Missouri and bet $5 to win a $300 bonus instantly.

DraftKings Jake Paul Fight Promo Unlocks $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win (Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus Instantly in Missouri) Other In-App Offers All Sport Daily Drops, College Football Game of the Week Boost, Early Exits, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On December 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Picking a winner on a bet with -500 odds or longer is the only way to lock in this $200 bonus. Start with a $5 bet on Paul-Joshua or any other market this weekend.

Remember, new users in Missouri will be eligible for a $300 bonus instantly. Each new user will receive $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. This is the perfect way to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Jake Paul Fight Promo

Set up a new account and secure these bonuses on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to sign up in most states. Click to get started in Missouri.

to sign up in most states. Click to get started in Missouri. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 on Paul vs. Joshua or any other available market.

Get $200 in bonuses in most states or a $300 instant bonus in Missouri.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Fight Odds

Players can start with a sign-up bonus before checking out all the other ways to bet on Paul vs. Joshua. We recommend checking out some of the pre-built specials for this highly anticipated Netflix bout:

El Gallo: Jake Paul to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+1200)

Joshing Around: Anthony Joshua to win in rounds 5-8 (+400)

Sit Em’ Down: Both fighters to be knocked down (+800)

Swift Shutdown: Anthony Joshua to win in round two (+350)

Gone in 60 Seconds: Fight to end in the first 60 seconds of round one (+1000)

The Problem Child: Jake Paul to win and record over 1.5 knockdowns (+1400)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.