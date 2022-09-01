DraftKings Kansas app is live: how to get it on iPhone, Android devices

With Kansas sports betting live, many players will spend the coming days looking for information on how to get the DraftKings Kansas app on their iPhone and Android devices. It’s worth noting that bettors can download the app both on mobile phones and play via desktop and laptop platforms. Still, it figures that many players will favor utilizing cell phones because such devices allow for the freedom and flexibility to bet from anywhere (in state lines) at any time.

With demand expected to be great in the days immediately follow the launch of wagering in the Sunflower State, let’s take a look at how to get the DraftKings Kansas app on iPhone and Android devices.

DraftKings Kansas App for iPhone, Android

The most basic question here is this: Can I download the DraftKings Kansas app on my iPhone or Android device? The answer is also a basic one — yes.

In order to optimize the new player experience with the best odds boosts and promos, players can follow a few simple steps to bet from their phones.

Click here to begin the registration experience.

to begin the registration experience. Players will provide some key details like full name, address, and email address. This will get players registered.

Notably, using the links on this page will activate access to the best current offers available to new players at launch (more on this below).

Players can then download the app in stores on either device.

Log into the app using your username and password and then place a first deposit of at least $5 to qualify for the new player bonus.

DraftKings Kansas App: Promos, Sign Up Offers

Once players get the DraftKings Kansas app on their mobile devices, they are then free to take advantage of a few excellent welcome offers.

Players will immediately have access to a bet $5, get $200 bonus, one that conveys no matter what happens with that first wager.

Players will also have access to two separate no-brainers. Those who sign up on Sept. 1 (the first day live) will be able to bet the West Virginia-Pittsburgh college football Week 1 matchup with no-brainer odds. Bettors will double their money ($50 max bet) if either team scores at least one point. On Saturday, players can take advantage of a second no-brainer with the same mechanics on the Kansas State game.

So, players will get $200 in free bets right off the bat — and what figures to be another $100 just for betting these games to feature a score. Notably, the CFB offer will pay out in cash, meaning players are free to withdraw it from accounts.

A Fast Start Expected

The action is expected to be fast and furious for the start of Kansas sports betting. College football action is on tap through each of the first four nights following launch. Football takes a quick two-day break before Bills-Rams open up the NFL season, just a few days away from the first full Sunday of action since last January.

For those looking to qualify for all of the best Kansas sports betting promos, grab the DraftKings app right here.