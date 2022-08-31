How to get the DraftKings Kansas app prelaunch offer before deadline

Today is the last day you can pre-register on DraftKings Kansas for a $100 bonus. The app will launch on September 1st, which will end the pre-registration offer and the chance at scoring an additional $100 free bet.

Use the DraftKings Kansas pre-registration bonus to earn $100 in free bets that can be used when the app launches on Thursday.

DraftKings will be one of the elite options for sports bettors in Kansas. It has a wide variety of promotions, free-to-play games, and a highly-rated mobile app. Customers can also earn rewards through the loyalty program or even become a VIP.

DraftKings will be ready to use on September 1st.

DraftKings Kansas Pre-Registration Promotion

DraftKings Sportsbook will be ready to use on September 1st. But if you go ahead and sign up today, you will get $100 in free bets. This offer will not be available after the app launches, so there is not much time left.

Follow these steps to pre-register for DraftKings Kansas.

Follow these steps to pre-register for DraftKings Kansas: Create an account. Enter basic info to confirm your identity and age. Download the DraftKings Kansas app.

As soon as DraftKings becomes available in the Jayhawk State on Thursday, you will have $100 in free bets. You will also be able to make a deposit with one of many accepted banking methods.

Betting on College & Pro Sports on DraftKings Kansas

Sports betting is coming at the perfect time to bet on college football and the NFL. The first ranked teams will be in action on Thursday, and then there is a full slate of games on Saturday that is headlines by Notre Dame vs. Ohio State.

Unlike some other states, Kansas is allowing bets on in-state colleges. This goes for college football and basketball, so DraftKings will have many options for betting on the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats.

And the NFL season is starting next week. Now is the time to place your future wagers for the Super Bowl winner, MVP, and division winners. Flash Betting is a great feature on DraftKings that allows customers to bet on every single play of an NFL game. For the Bills vs. Rams next week, you can place wagers for the next play being a run, pass, first down, or touchdown.

Sports Betting Apps in Kansas

A sports betting bill passed the Kansas legislature and was signed by the governor earlier this year. The Kansas Lottery and Kansas Racing & Gaming Commission made quick work of setting up the regulations.

DraftKings partnered with Boot Hill Casino & Resort for a license to operate in Kansas. The location will also have a physical DraftKings Sportsbook where you can place bets or fund your online account.

When using the DraftKings app, you can place bets from anywhere within the Kansas state lines, such as your home, while you’re at a game, or at a sports bar with friends.

This is the last day that this offer is available. Bettors will get a $100 bonus for creating an account today.