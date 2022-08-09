DraftKings Kansas promo code: pre-launch scores $100 in free bets

The latest DraftKings Kansas promo code is the key to unlocking a $100 bonus during this pre-registration period. Although sports betting is still waiting for the official green light in Kansas, it’s not too early to sign up and grab this bonus.

DRAFTKINGS KANSAS! PRE-REGISTRATION NOW LIVE! CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS KANSAS $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

PRE-REGISTRATION! REGISTER NOW!

New players can automatically activate this DraftKings Kansas promo code by clicking on any of the appropriate links on this page. From there, input basic identifying information to create a user profile. This will trigger an automatic bonus of $100 that can be used when Kansas officially launches sports betting.

Although we don’t have an exact date for this launch, it’s safe to assume that it’s close. The fact that sportsbooks are offering pre-registration bonuses is usually a good sign that a state is almost ready.

Whenever that launch does happen, players who take advantage of this DraftKings Kansas promo code will have an extra $100 to bet on MLB, college football, NFL, Premier League, tennis, soccer, golf, UFC, and much more.

Click here for automatic activation of this DraftKings Kansas promo code. New players who pre-register will unlock a $100 bonus.

DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Offers $100 Bonus

There is nothing too confusing about this DraftKings Kansas promo code. Anyone who pre-registers using the links on this page will automatically trigger this promo code. Creating an account is all it takes to lock in this $100 bonus.

After that, new users will only need to wait for the launch of sports betting in the Sunflower State. There are no hoops to jump through and no strings attached when it comes to this offer.

In fact, there is no need to make a cash deposit at this time. Again, once a player pre-registers with DraftKings Kansas, this $100 bonus is guaranteed. Players will earn four $25 free bets that can be used on a wide range of markets.

How to Activate This DraftKings Kansas Promo Code

Activating this DraftKings Kansas promo code is a quick and painless process. Let’s take a look at this handy step-by-step breakdown of the pre-registration process:

Click here to trigger this promo code.

to trigger this promo code. Create an account by inputting basic identifying information. Name, date of birth, email address, physical address, last four digits of social security number, etc.

Earn $100 in bonus cash that will be distributed as four $25 free bets.

What to Bet on in KS

Kansas is choosing a perfect time to go live with sports betting. Although August is typically a slower month for sports, September and October are going to be stacked with action.

The race for the MLB postseason is entering the final stage of the regular season, but football is king when it comes to sports betting. College football and the NFL are mere weeks away from starting. In fact, the NFL preseason is already underway.

DraftKings Kansas will have competitive odds on all the biggest games when the official launch happens. Players who pre-register and grab this $100 bonus will be sitting pretty in the meantime.

Click here for automatic activation of this DraftKings Kansas promo code. New players who pre-register will unlock a $100 bonus.