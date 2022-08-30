DraftKings Kansas promo code: secure pre-launch bonus before it disappears

Kansas bettors are one day away from legalized sports betting, which means they’re also a day from missing out on this incredible DraftKings Kansas promo code.

New users who pre-register through our DraftKings Kansas promo code will enter the September 1 launch day with a $100 bonus in their accounts. Once DraftKings Sportsbook goes live on Thursday, this offer will expire.

Sports betting arrives at the perfect for the Sunflower State. The NFL regular season kicks off next Thursday, and the MLB regular season continues into its final month. In addition, the college football campaign starts for almost everyone this week, including Kansas and Kansas State.

Score a $100 bonus with this DraftKings Kansas promo code by pre-registering a sportsbook account.

Time is running out to accept this DraftKings Kansas promo code

Even though Kansas signed sports betting legislation earlier this year, the state recently announced its September 1 launch date. That gave prospective bettors a few days to take advantage of a great offer that’s close to expiring.

Kansas permitted DraftKings Sportsbook to extend a $100 bonus to anyone that signs up before 9/1. While the caveat is that the offer expires quicker than most, it’s the easiest way to score $100 in free bets before the app goes live.

When DK opens on Thursday, you can apply your free bets toward the NFL, MLB, and college football. Those free bets work like a standard wager, meaning a successful one nets cold, hard cash.

This DraftKings Kansas promo is an easy way to build the bankroll. But, once the site opens its doors to the public, the window of opportunity will slam shut. Completing your pre-registration through our links today is the only way to guarantee $100 in site credit heading into the new month.

DraftKings Kansas promo code instructions

With a slew of new bettors on the horizon, DraftKings made its pre-registration process incredibly easy. Just follow these simple instructions to secure the $100 bonus today:

This activates the DraftKings Kansas promo and eliminates the use of a manual code.

to get started. This activates the DraftKings Kansas promo and eliminates the use of a manual code. Fill out the required information to complete pre-registration.

Open the DraftKings Sportsbook app on 9/1 to receive $100 in free bets.

New players inside Kansas state lines can accept this offer before the app launches on September 1.

Local betting interests

Betting at DraftKings Sportsbook is much sweeter when your account has $100 in free bets. It’s even better when those bets can be applied to the local teams.

Unlike several other states, Kansas will allow betting on the state’s collegiate programs. That means a wager or two on Kansas versus Tennessee Tech and Kansas State versus South Dakota is highly encouraged.

In the NFL, the Chiefs are gearing up for yet another title run. DraftKings currently has KC at +1000 to win Super Bowl LVII, tied with the Packers for the third-highest odds in football.

The Chiefs can increase their odds with a strong showing in Week 1. Kansas City is -3.5 on the road against the Cardinals, a showdown that will kick off in the same stadium as next February’s big game.

to secure this DraftKings Kansas promo code and earn a $100 pre-registration bonus.