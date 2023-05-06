DraftKings Kentucky Derby promo: How to bet the race this weekend

As bettors nationwide prepare for the greatest two minutes in sports, eligible customers can score a DraftKings Kentucky Derby promo on DK Horse, DraftKings’ new horseracing platform.

Users can register through our standard DraftKings links, which activate a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer on the sportsbook. That gets you in the door with DraftKings. From there, players in the states below can pop over to the DK Horse platform to bet on the race.

Colorado

Indiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Pennsylvania

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

Saturday marks the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. The 1 1/4-mile track at Churchill Downs hosts the most-anticipated event in horse racing, as 19 thoroughbreds race in front of thousands of spectators and millions of television viewers. Forte (9/2) remains the favorite despite opening at 3/1, while Tapit Trice (5/1) and Angel of Empire (5/1) are in the mix. While DraftKings Sportsbook won’t have a betting market for the Run for the Roses, its new racing affiliate DK Horse will let qualified bettors place wagers on horses to win, place, and more.

Get a "Bet $5, Get $150" DraftKings welcome offer here, then sign up for DK Horse for an exclusive DraftKings Kentucky Derby promo.

DraftKings Kentucky Derby Promo Deals

Last fall, DraftKings and Churchill Downs Inc. announced a partnership to create DK Horse, DraftKings’ exclusive betting home for all things horseracing. CDI’s subsidiary TwinSpires provides the odds and technology for DK Horse, while DraftKings brings its famous reach and user-friendly interface. Together, they’ve created one of the best betting platforms for horse racing.

DK Horse has several exciting offers. Once you create a DK Horse account (separate from a regular DraftKings account, which we’ll detail below), make a cash deposit and make wagers on this year’s 2023 Triple Crown.

There are other in-app offers to entice new and existing DK Horse users. For example, the “Derby Bet Back” promo lets bettors get up to $10 if the horse they pick to win the Derby runs second or third. Players can also earn a $5 cash bonus when they opt into the “Exacta Bet Bonus” and wager at least $20 in Exacta bets at Churchill Downs.

How to Claim New DraftKings Kentucky Derby Promo

For the time being, DraftKings and DK Horse require separate accounts. Any prospective user in a legal betting state can join DraftKings Sportsbook, which rewards customers with $150 in bonus bets after wagering $5+ on any sport. However, only a select few can download the DK Horse app and place bets on today’s must-see race at Churchill Downs.

Here’s how qualified users can join DraftKings Sportsbook and DK Horse:

Click here to launch the registration window for DraftKings Sportsbook.

Complete registration

Make a cash deposit.

Place $5+ on any available sport or event.

Receive $150 in bonus bets immediately after placing your qualifying wager.

Head to DK Horse and create an account.

Where Can Bettors Use DK Horse?

While most states with legal sports betting have regular DraftKings access, fourteen can download the DK Horse app and place bets within state lines. Here’s the complete list of states where players can use the DK Horse app and website to bet on the Kentucky Derby and more:

As you can see, some states can use DK Horse but not DraftKings Sportsbook. Only Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming are eligible for the “Bet $5, Get $150” on DraftKings Sportsbook and a new DK Horse account.

Get a “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings welcome offer here, then sign up for DK Horse for an exclusive DraftKings Kentucky Derby promo.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.