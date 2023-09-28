DraftKings Kentucky promo: Claim $200 bonus as online sports betting goes live

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sports fans throughout Kentucky are dancing in the streets, and a big reason is the new DraftKings Kentucky promo that makes new DraftKings customers in the Bluegrass State guaranteed winners.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY! CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY $200 BONUS BETS

Celebrate DraftKings’ arrival with a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings Kentucky promo. Sign up through this post and bet $5+ on Lions-Packers, Kentucky-Florida, and more to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Sportsbook is officially live in Kentucky. The popular online sportsbook opened in KY earlier this morning as part of the state’s mobile sports betting launch. Not only can eligible bettors 18 and up sign up for DraftKings and place bets on the NFL, college football, and more, but the site will reward their first $5+ wager with an instant $200 in bonus bets. In addition, DraftKings gives Kentuckians a no-brainer Thursday Night Football offer to double their money during Lions-Packers.

Register here to score a "Bet $5, Get $200" DraftKings Kentucky promo for today's statewide launch.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Rewards New Customers With Immediate $200 Sign-Up Bonus

Today, sports-obsessed Kentucky residents can join one of the nation’s top-rated sportsbooks in DraftKings. Access to the site’s expansive sportsbook and exclusive promos should offer enough incentives for new players. But DK went above and beyond with a “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer.

Any in-state player 18 and up can score the new “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. Register through this post, deposit cash, and place $5+ on any game. Bet on tonight’s Lions-Packers game in Green Bay, or put your qualifying stake on Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida showdown in Lexington. Moments later, DraftKings will bless your balance with $200 in bonus bets and immediate chances to win cold, hard cash.

Every Kentucky customer can still win cash from their original $5 bet or a subsequent bonus bet. But at minimum, a $5 investment will lead to a $200 bonus.

Activating DraftKings Kentucky Promo

Kentuckians won’t have to spend more than a few minutes setting up a DraftKings Sportsbook account before betting on their favorite teams and games. To get started, read and apply the information below:

Click here to trigger the “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings Kentucky promo.

Allow DraftKings to confirm your playing area with a geolocation verification.

Input the necessary information to complete registration.

Make a cash deposit through one of DK’s banking methods.

Place at least $5 on any eligible betting market, like the NFL or college football.

Receive an instant $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings is available anywhere inside Kentucky state lines to customers 18 and older.

Double Your Money on Lions-Packers

The “Bet $5, Get $200” isn’t the only no-brainer offer DraftKings has up its sleeve. Kentuckians who sign up before the Lions and Packers kick off Week 4 qualify for an extraordinary odds boost on tonight’s game, which doubles a qualifying wager after one touchdown.

DraftKings offers every Kentucky bettor a single-use token for the Lions-Packers scoring at least one touchdown. The token boosts the designated market to +100, so any touchdown from either team doubles your investment. While there’s a minuscule chance neither team scores a touchdown tonight, there’s an overwhelming likelihood that every DraftKings Kentucky customer wins cash through this no-brainer promotion.

Click here to enable the "Bet $5, Get $200" DraftKings Kentucky promo and turn your first $5 bet on DraftKings into an automatic $200 bonus.

18+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.