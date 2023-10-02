DraftKings Kentucky promo grades out as top option for Seahawks-Giants MNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sportsbook apps are live, and new customers can unlock a DraftKings Kentucky promo for Monday Night Football. The Giants are underdogs at home against the Seahawks. DraftKings provides customers with a wide variety of betting options, including spreads, totals, moneylines, and many props.

Unlock the DraftKings Kentucky promo by signing up for an account through our links. You will receive a guaranteed $200 bonus after placing a $5 wager on MNF.

The Seahawks (-135) have yet to lose in MetLife Stadium. That streak will be put on the line against the Giants (+114), who will likely be without Saquon Barkley. The bonus bets that you earn from this offer will be available for a week, meaning that you can save some of it for college football on Saturday. No. 20 Kentucky will be in Athens to take on No. 1 Georgia.

Unlock the DraftKings Kentucky Promo for MNF

The Giants are two-point underdogs on Monday night. Daniel Jones has struggled through their first three games. He has four interceptions and only two passing touchdowns. You can bet on his total passing yards and other player props on the DraftKings app.

As the game unfolds, use the Flash Betting feature to find odds for every drive in a game. You can bet that the next drive for the Seahawks will end in a field goal attempt, touchdown, turnover, or punt. Go to the promotions tab to find three other bonuses for MNF. There is a no-sweat bet, Up 10 Early Win offer, and a 50% profit boost. If you lose your no-sweat bet, DraftKings will give you a bonus bet as a refund.

Steps to Unlock the DraftKings Kentucky Promo

New users in Kentucky must be at least 18 years old to sign up on DraftKings Sportsbook. Follow our guide to claim the top welcome offer.

Click here to activate the DraftKings Kentucky promo. Fill in the info needed to verify your age and identity. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Bets can be made within the KY state lines. Deposit $5+ with your preferred banking method. These include online banking, Venmo, and PayPal. Place a $5 wager on the Seahawks vs. Giants.

No matter the outcome, you will get (8) $25 bonus bets.

Use Bonus Bets for No. 20 UK vs. No. 1 Georgia

These eight bets can be used for any games or sports on DraftKings. On Saturday, the Wildcats will be taking on the top NCAAF team in the country. They are undefeated through their first five games of the season. No. 25 UofL will also have a tough matchup against No. 11 Notre Dame.

DraftKings has special features that aren’t available on other sportsbook apps. Try creating a group with your friends on DraftKings Social to see what bets everyone is making. New bettors can find a guide that explains the odds and different types of wagers. You can also compete for prizes by playing in daily free contests.

18+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.