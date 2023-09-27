DraftKings Kentucky promo: Launch is hours away, claim $200 bonus now

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Kentuckians have one final opportunity to score a free $200 pre-registration payout through our DraftKings Kentucky promo.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY! CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY $200 BONUS BETS

PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Qualify for the limited-time DraftKings Kentucky promo to secure a guaranteed bonus bet reward. Prospective Kentucky players who sign up before tomorrow morning’s launch receive $200 in bonus bets on the house.

After weeks of anticipation, DraftKings Sportsbook will finally launch in Kentucky on Thursday morning. That means eligible users have one final window to land DK’s no-brainer pre-registration offer. If you sign up before the site’s September 28 go-live date, DraftKings will reward your eager efforts with $200 in bonus bets. That’s $200 for Thursday Night Football, Saturday college football, and much more.

Lock in the DraftKings Kentucky promo here for a $200 pre-registration bonus on launch day.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo: Final Chance to Score Free $200 Bonus

With hours left until DraftKings arrives in the Bluegrass State, prospective KY players can build up their bankroll with a $200 pre-registration bonus. The early sign-up promo allows customers to register for DraftKings Sportsbook before tomorrow’s launch. Not only does the early registration eliminate stress from a launch day frenzy, but you can immediately tackle any sport with $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings’ nationwide promotion, the “Bet $5, Get $200,” rewards first-time bettors with $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5+ wager on any game. Kentucky’s pre-registration deal also comes with the $200, except players won’t have to wager any amount or make any deposit. In other words, pre-registration is the only way players can score a free $200 bonus bet payout.

How to Get $200 in Bonus Bets Through DraftKings Kentucky Promo

Kentuckians must take a few steps and sacrifice a few minutes to earn a $200 early sign-up bonus. But their time and effort are well worth it, especially since the promise of a $200 pre-reg payout disappears after today.

Here’s how to score $200 in bonus bets once DraftKings goes live in the Bluegrass State tomorrow:

Click here to initiate DK’s pre-registration page.

Confirm you’re within KY state lines with a geolocation check and create an account.

Download and open the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app after DraftKings Sportsbook launches tomorrow morning.

Receive $200 in bonus bets for the NFL, college football and more.

In-state customers 18 and older qualify for the DraftKings Kentucky promo.

Lions-Packers Kicks Off Week 4

The first NFL game in Kentucky’s mobile sports betting era is a good one. The 2-1 Lions visit Lambeau Field to face the 2-1 Packers, with the winner claiming sole possession of first place in the NFC North. Thursday’s showdown is a rematch of the Sunday Night Football game from Week 18 last season when Detroit eliminated Green Bay from playoff contention.

DraftKings bettors in the Bluegrass State can bet on classic props for Lions-Packers like the point spread and moneyline. Detroit is a 1.5-point favorite and -120 on the moneyline, while Green Bay is +100 to win at home. Customers can also target longshot props, like the “First TD Scorer,” or build a high-risk, high-reward Same Game Parlay.

Bettors should watch for no-brainer promos for tomorrow’s Week 4 opener. DraftKings likes to sprinkle in can’t-miss boosts during a state’s launch, which could double your wager and give your bankroll some much-needed startup cash.

Click here to activate our DraftKings Kentucky promo and secure $200 in bonus bets when DraftKings launches in Kentucky on Thursday.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY! CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY $200 BONUS BETS

PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

18+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.