Get DraftKings Louisiana promo for 56-1 NFL Playoffs odds, big deposit match

The first DraftKings Louisiana promo out of the gates following the official launch of the state’s online sports betting program delivers two awesome bonuses. New players who sign up in the first days of the app’s run in Louisiana will be able to grab 56-1 odds on the NFL Conference Championship Games along with a big deposit match.

The first DraftKings Louisiana promos provide be bet $5, win $280 bonus on any team to win any postseason game this weekend. Back the heavily-favored Chiefs or bet underdogs like the Bengals and Rams at 56-1 odds. This NFL Playoffs special pairs up with a 20% deposit match, good up to $1,000 in added bonuses.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME CLAIM OFFER

As has been the case in most states, DraftKings is expected to emerge as an early leader in the LA sports betting market. Not only does the app launch with big-name brand power and aggressive advertising, but it comes onto the scene with a variety of awesome bonuses. Below, we will jump into how to get the DraftKings LA app and cover offer details.

Click here to get the first DraftKings Louisiana promos, get 56-1 NFL Playoffs odds, and grab a partial first deposit match.

DraftKings Louisiana Promo

DraftKings is now live in Louisiana and the race to bring in as many new players as possible begins right now. Two important factors have combined to make the first promos some of the strongest available in any market. Not only do state launches naturally bring aggressive bonuses, but the Super Bowl is roughly two weeks away.

Why does that matter? Because it is a massive betting event. With the best Louisiana online sports betting apps in a fierce battle to win early market share, bettors have access to crazy odds, free bets, and other specials. In short, these specials create are designed to draw eyeballs and drive new player signups. For those that have been eagerly waiting the arrival of the DraftKings LA app, the launch represents an immediate opportunity to cash in on maximum bonus value.

DraftKings Louisiana Offers 56-1 NFL Odds

The first DraftKings Louisiana promo delivers a bet $5, win $280 special on any NFL team to win this weekend at 56-1 odds. Bettors will be able to back any team to simply win its upcoming game outright. Forget point spreads and standard moneyline odds, and replace the prices at a 56-1 payout. For instance, instead of wagering nearly 3x the potential return on the Chiefs with an $840 wager to win $280, bettors can now wager just $5 to win the same amount. Obviously, this provides a substantial opportunity to obtain huge value.

Meanwhile, before locking in this bet $5, win $280 bonus, new players can also take at advantage of a DraftKings promo that serves up a 20% bonus on first deposits. For instance, a bettor who makes a $500 deposit will receive a $100 bonus. This is yet another way to take advantage of added value for opening up an account in the days following launch.

How to Sign Up

To sign up and get the best DraftKings LA promos, simply complete these steps:

Click here to register. The process takes 1-2 minutes to complete.

to register. The process takes 1-2 minutes to complete. Make a first deposit of at least $5.

Opt-in to the bet $5, win $280 special.

Make a $5 wager on any team to win this weekend.

Collect the bonus payout if the bet wins.