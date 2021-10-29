DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook offers $100 early sign up bonus

The long-awaited launch of Louisiana online sports betting is nearly here and DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook is offering prospective bettors a pre-registration bonus in the form of Free Bets. These Free Bets will be applicable to a bettor’s account once Louisiana gives the green light to legal online sports betting operators.

DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook is offering a $100 bonus in the form of Free Bets to prospective sports bettors who complete the pre-registration process. Any bettor who gets this pre-registration bonus will still be eligible for DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook’s new user promos once the sportsbook launches.

DRAFTKINGS LOUISIANA PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS!

CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTER $100

FREE BONUS CLAIM OFFER

This bonus will only be available prior to the official launch of the sportsbook at which point the offer will go away, though new users will be able to take advantage of new user promos. Louisiana is expected to go live in the comine days, so time is ticking for anyone interested in getting in on this $100 pre-registration bonus offer.

Click here to get a $100 bonus when you pre-register or DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook.

DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook Offers $100 Pre-Registration Bonus

DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook is one of a limited number of legal online sportsbooks set to launch when Louisiana online sports betting goes live in the Pelican State. As has been the case in a number of other states this year, DraftKings Sportsbook is has opted to roll out a pre-registration bonus for prospective bettors in Louisiana. This bonus will be applied to a bettor’s account once DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook goes live and the bettor officially registers for an account.

The pre-registration bonus being offered by DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook comes by way of $100 in Free Bets, which will be eligible for use on any team, game, or sport.

Does the pre-registration bonus take the place of a new user promo offer?

No. Keep in mind that this pre-registration bonus does not preclude users from getting in on the action with one of DraftKings Sportsbook’s new user promos. Currently, the sportsbook is running a Bet $5, Win $200 promo on any NFL team to win its Week 8 game. If Louisiana were to go live in the next few days, it stands to reason that they could offer the same promo in the Pelican State ahead of Sunday’s NFL slate or Monday Night Football.

That’s especially good news for New Orleans Saints fans, who are getting set for a game against the NFC South division leaders the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It remains to be seen if Louisiana will go live prior to that 4:25 PM ET kickoff, but one has to imagine it will happen before the Saints’ Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.

How to pre-register for this DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook bonus

Any prospective bettor interested in taking advantage of this incredible offer of $100 Free Bet bonus can do so by completing the pre-registration process.

Click here to access the pre-registration portal.

to access the pre-registration portal. Fill in the requested information fields to finish pre-registering.

Once you’ve finished the pre-registration process, you’ll earn a $100 bonus.

As soon as Louisiana online sports betting officially goes live, DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook will begin accepting registrations for their sportsbook. Once you’ve registered, you’ll be credited $100 in Free Bets as per the pre-registration bonus offer.

Get $100 in Free Bets from DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook when you pre-register here.