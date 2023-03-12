DraftKings MA promo code: Bet any Sunday game to receive $200 bonus bets instantly

The Massachusetts sports betting launch, coupled with our DraftKings MA promo code offer, allows first-time users to score an instant $200 in bonus bets after wagering just $5 on college hoops, the NBA, or any other sport this weekend.

Place a $5+ wager after utilizing our DraftKings MA promo code offer and score an automatic $200 in bonus bets. New Massachusetts bettors who register through this post will qualify for the site’s state-exclusive “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion.

The first Sunday is Massachusetts’ legal sports betting era has many exciting options for new Bay State bettors. Sign up today and bet $5 on any conference tournament game, like the SEC and Big Ten Finals, or Team USA’s battle against Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. Your qualifying $5+ stake on basketball, baseball, or any other available market will instantly trigger a $200 payout in bonus bets, the equivalent of hitting 40-to-1 odds without skipping a beat.

Lock in our DraftKings MA promo code offer here to receive DraftKings’ new “Bet $5, Get $200” offer during Massachusetts’ launch week.

DraftKings MA Promo Code: New Massachusetts Customers Earn Instant $200 in Bonus Bets

Of all the online sportsbooks that launched in Massachusetts on Friday, DraftKings feels extra pressure to deliver no-brainer offers to prospective customers. DraftKings’ headquarters are in Boston, making it the state’s local sportsbook during one of the busiest periods on the sports calendar.

The “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion is a must-have for any Bay Stater with the faintest interest in sports betting. Following a brief registration, DraftKings lets you place just $5 on any eligible betting market, whether it’s the Big Ten Final, USA vs. Mexico, or the final round of The PLAYERS Championship. Immediately after placing your qualifying bet, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets to complete one of the best welcome offers on the Massachusetts betting market.

Registration Information for DraftKings MA Promo Code Offer

DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $200” is an offer solely created for Massachusetts’ launch. Once the initial excitement subsides, expect the site to opt for a different promotion — one that might not be the stunning no-brainer the Bay State has today.

Here’s how first-time Massachusetts bettors can tackle any game with $5 and score $200 in bonus bets:

Click here to trigger the DraftKings MA promo code automatically. Players won’t need to input a specific promo code.

Enter your name, email address, and other vital account information.

Allow DraftKings to verify your playing area with a geolocation check.

Deposit at least $5 using one of the site’s approved banking methods.

Place $5+ cash on any eligible betting market, like college basketball or the NBA.

Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose. Winning bettors still receive every dollar of expected cash profit.

College Basketball Boosts

Later tonight, the selection committee will announce the bracket for the upcoming NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, which tips off with the First Four on Tuesday. Until then, DraftKings lets new and existing bettors score two must-have promotions.

First, opt-in to receive three 33% live boosts for today’s college basketball games. DraftKings has one of the most comprehensive live betting markets, so finding three in-game props to apply your tokens toward won’t be an issue.

The other exciting promotion is the Stepped Up Parlay. Any 3+ leg college basketball parlay will trigger a profit boost, but the boost increases with every extra leg. Eventually, bettors can enhance their odds as much as 100% when their parlay features ten or more props from Sunday’s CBB matchups.

Click here to activate our DraftKings MA promo code offer and secure the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” Massachusetts promotion.

