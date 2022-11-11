DraftKings Maryland: $200 sign up bonus is live ahead of forthcoming launch

With mobile sports betting set to hit the Old Line State this fall, DraftKings Maryland unlocks a massive incentive for early registrants.

Activate DraftKings Maryland through the links in this post to receive $200 in free bets. Maryland customers that pre-register today will automatically receive the bonus once DraftKings launches in Maryland.

DraftKings is one of several online sportsbooks opening their doors in Maryland. Even though the state has yet to announce a formal release date, the app can launch without much warning. Therefore, it’s a wise choice for prospective customers to lock in their free-bet bonus before the pre-registration window expires.

Click here to opt into the latest DraftKings Maryland promo and score a $200 pre-registration bonus for Maryland’s launch day.

DraftKings Maryland Guarantees $200 Pre-Reg Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook has made it standard practice to offer new states an early sign-up bonus. Kansas customers received guaranteed free bets before the state’s September 1 launch, while Ohio players can lock up $200 before the Buckeye State’s New Year’s Day arrival. Now, the Old Line State is eligible for an automatic bonus through a simple sign-up today.

Our links activate DK’s new Maryland promo, so click anywhere to get started. Following a brief pre-registration, DraftKings will ensure your account has $200 in free bets as soon as the app goes live.

Just because this is a new-customer offer doesn’t mean it’s a welcome offer. Maryland bettors can claim their free bets today and still receive whatever exciting welcome offer DraftKings cooks up on launch day. For instance, DK currently offers first-time players a “Bet $5, Win $200” offer. It’s unclear if Maryland users will receive the same promotion, but you can bet that DraftKings will give Old Line State customers an exciting way to add even more site credit.

DraftKings Maryland: Full Sign Up Bonus Details

Maryland’s sports betting launch date is still up in the air, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see DraftKings and others go live in weeks or even days. Luckily, prospective MD bettors can grab a sweet bonus in less than five minutes.

Here’s how Maryland residents can tackle DraftKings Sportsbooks with $200 in free bets:

here to activate our DraftKings Maryland bonus. There’s no official promo code, so our links trigger the offer. Clickto activate our DraftKings Maryland bonus. There’s no official promo code, so our links trigger the offer.

Provide your name, email address, and more to complete pre-registration.

Open DraftKings Sportsbook on launch day to finish registration.

Collect $200 in free bets.

This is a state-specific offer, so only launch-state customers can grab this offer from DraftKings Maryland. Old Line State bettors can also download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app today in preparation for the site’s upcoming arrival.

Maryland Betting Options

As one of the premier online sportsbooks, DraftKings offers competitive odds in every major betting market. New Maryland customers can bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL, and college football, each offering a local team.

In the NFL, the Ravens and Commanders hope to finish the regular season’s final two months on a high note. Meanwhile, the Terrapins will play in a bowl game sometime in December. In neighboring D.C., the Wizards and Capitals are a few weeks into their respective seasons and provide many future games to interest Maryland bettors.

Click here to score a $200 pre-registration bonus with DraftKings Maryland.