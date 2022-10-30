DraftKings Maryland: get the pre-registration bonus, chance at $100K free bet

Legal online sports betting in Maryland will become a reality soon, and DraftKings Maryland is helping players get started with a $200 bankroll.

DraftKings Maryland is running a pre-registration bonus offer that delivers a $200 sure thing payout in free bets. You simply register your account in advance, and the bonus is yours.

The Maryland online sports betting launch is expected to take place at the end of November or early December. This is excellent timing, because that is one of the best times of year for sports betting. Week 13 of the NFL season begins on Thursday, December 1, and players can bet on basketball and hockey. Plus, the college bowl season begins in the middle of the month.

DraftKings Maryland promo offer details

There are a few key points to understand, but this is a very simple and straightforward opportunity. First, this is the most generous pre-registration bonus in the marketplace right now. At the end of the day, there is no reason to overthink it. This is a guaranteed $200 free money gift, and you do not have to make any commitments to get it. You simply register your account now, and you will get the reward.

The bonus betting credit can be utilized after the rollout in a few weeks. You can make the free bets on any sporting event that is open for betting at that time. In addition, you can make different types of bets. When you win one of your promotional wagers, you are paid in real, withdrawable cash. In addition to the $200 bonus, you will also be in the running for a $100,000 free bet.

DraftKings Maryland overview

This is one of the most highly regarded sports betting operators in the country. Since they were firmly embedded in the daily fantasy space, they hit the ground running after the federal legalization. DraftKings has been a major player from the outset in 2018, and they have been refining their offerings since then.

When you log on, you will find that the interface is totally intuitive. All the betting options are in front of you, and you simply click or tap on your selection. Subsequently, it will appear on a bet slip, and you fill in the amount you want to bet. As long as you have a basic understanding of the way sports betting works in a general sense, it’s easy. If you have questions, you can reach out to customer service to get the answers.

Grab this special offer

Take these three steps to unlock the pre-registration bonus:

or one of the others that we are providing on this page. This will trigger the code automatically, so you do not have to enter a code manually. Secondly, follow the instructions to set up your account. You provide your basic personal information, and when it has been accepted, and your bonus will be on the way.

Thirdly, download the app so you can bet when you are out and about.

