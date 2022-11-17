DraftKings Maryland promo code: launch expected next week, get $200 now

Maryland sports betting will be here next Wednesday and the DraftKings Maryland promo code will secure $200 in free bets to use when the go-live switch is flipped.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS MARYLAND PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS MARYLAND $200 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

Any link on this page will automatically lock in the DraftKings Maryland promo code you need for this offer. That code sets aside $200 worth of free bets for the new user when MD goes live.

Maryland just announced its official launch day for Wednesday, November 23 – the day before Thanksgiving. With that date less than a week away, pre-registration bonuses are almost gone.

Click here to lock in our DraftKings Maryland promo code and reserve $200 in house money for Maryland’s Wednesday’s launch.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code Reserves $200 for Pre-Registrants

Next Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, Maryland will officially begin allowing online sports betting. The naming of this highly anticipated date confirms our suspicions that the end of MD pre-registration bonuses is near. In fact, Maryland residents will no longer be able to claim this page’s DraftKings Sportsbook pre-reg offer when the app goes live.

Therefore, it is vital that anyone interested in doing so jump on the opportunity today. They can collect that bonus through any link on this page. Each of those links automatically applies our exclusive DraftKings Maryland promo code to activate the bonus. In other words, by creating a new DK Sportsbook account in this way, sign-ups reserve $200 in bonus money.

The $200 becomes accessible when you login to your new account on Wednesday. It appears in the form of eight $200 free wagers, which are valid in any sport using any bet type. All money you make with those bets becomes immediately available for withdrawal. Conversely, you can also elect to place additional wagers with any portion of your winnings.

Overview of How to Properly Lock in DraftKings Maryland Promo Code

Although time is clearly running out on this bonus opportunity, there is good news. Firstly, claiming the $200 through this pre-registration offer still allows you to claim a new user offer from DraftKings, as well. Moreover, DraftKings ensured the sign-up process was as simple as possible to lock up that $200 bonus. In fact, with the guide below, you can be pre-registered with $200 ready for your Wednesday login in just minutes:

Begin by clicking here or on any link on this page to directly engage the required DraftKings Maryland promo code.

or on any link on this page to directly engage the required DraftKings Maryland promo code. Next, complete all necessary data fields to create your new DraftKings Sportsbook account. For example, you will enter your name, address, email, date of birth, and more.

Subsequently, just wait for Wednesday to login to your account and access your $200 bonus.

Lastly, place your eight $25 free bets any way you see fit.

Wednesday’s MD Launch Promises Plenty of Betting Options for Pre-Registrants

Using this page’s DraftKings Maryland promo code guarantees pre-registrants $200 of betting funds when MD goes live. We already knew that Maryland’s online sports betting launch would occur in late November or early December. Consequently, we knew there would be a wealth of great betting options available on which to use the eight $25 free bets. After all, the calendar is loaded with NFL, NBA, NHL, and college football and basketball. Even soccer’s World Cup kicks off this Sunday.

However, now that we know the actual launch date, players can begin to formulate a plan on how they want to deploy their bonus money. Eight unrestricted $25 free bets can go a long way to creating a nice startup bank of betting money. Or, if players prefer, those potential winnings could be a good start for Christmas shopping. Either way, landing winners with your $200 bonus via our DraftKings Maryland promo code is of paramount importance.

Here are just some of the important contests on-tap during Maryland’s launch day and the day after (Thanksgiving):

NFL (Thu.): Buf vs. Det, NYG vs. Dal, NE vs. Min.

NCAAF (Thu.): Ole Miss vs. Miss St.

World Cup (Wed./Thu.): Belgium vs. Canada, Spain vs. Costa Rica, Portugal vs. Ghana.

NBA (Wed.): Por vs. Cle, Dal vs. Bos, LAC vs. GSW.

NHL (Wed.): Bos vs. Fla, Tor vs. NJ.

NCAAB (Wed./Thu.): NC St. vs. Kansas, UNC vs. Portland.

Click here to lock in our DraftKings Maryland promo code and reserve $200 in house money for Maryland’s Wednesday’s launch.