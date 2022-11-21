DraftKings Maryland promo code: $200 sign up bonus remains in play for soft launch

The latest DraftKings Maryland promo code offer can get new bettors started with a guaranteed bonus. Maryland is prepping to launch sports betting this week, which means that time is running out on this pre-registration bonus. Monday marks a soft-launch, meaning players can make bets between 2-10 p.m. before the app goes dark again until Wednesday. Either way, the early sign up offer remains in play until things go fully live later this week.

This DraftKings Maryland promo code offer will automatically unlock a $200 pre-registration bonus. New players will be able to use this bonus cash on a variety of markets during Monday’s soft launch and Wednesday’s full-scale launch.

Maryland is getting ready to join the party. New players who take advantage of this offer now will be able to bet on Monday Night Football, the World Cup, NBA, NHL, and more. There are tons of options available to new bettors this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options for Maryland bettors. This pre-registration bonus is just the start. New users will be able to grab this bonus and another promo on launch day. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this brand-new offer.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

First things first, it’s important to note that players won’t need to manually enter a promo code to get this bonus. Simply signing up with any of the links on this page will be enough to trigger this offer. Anyone signing up with DraftKings Maryland through the links on this page will earn $200 in bonus cash.

Players will be able to use this bonus cash on a wide range of markets this week. The NFL is closing up Week 11 with the 49ers and Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the US National Team is facing Wales in the World Cup this afternoon. They’ll play England on Friday.

In other words, it’s a busy time in the sports world. There will be plenty of different options for new players on DraftKings Maryland this week. Remember, bettors can double up with this pre-registration bonus and another promo on launch day.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Maryland Promo Code Offer

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to help new players sign up with DraftKings Maryland:

After being redirected to a pre-registration landing page, fill out the required fields to create an account.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more using any of the available banking methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Earn $200 in pre-registration bonuses. These will be delivered as eight $25 free bets.

Sports Betting Launches in Maryland Today

Sports betting is going to be live today, but there’s a catch. Monday is going to be a soft launch with bettors able to place wagers between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. This is going to be a short window of opportunity for bettors.

However, a full-scale launch is coming on Wednesday. From there, sports betting will be live and bettors will have full access to DraftKings Maryland. Players will be able to place legal wagers on the NFL, World Cup, NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball, UFC, tennis, golf, and more.

